It's been almost a decade since audiences were last haunted by the Poltergeist franchise. However, the classic horror series may soon make a terrifying return as Bloody Disgusting reports that Amazon is planning to revive the franchise for a new generation of audiences following their acquisition of MGM.

“All this stuff is so up in the air,” said reliable entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider via the Hot Mic podcast, which Bloody Disgusting reports. "What do we have here in MGM, what do we want to do with it, and how do we want to do it?'" While no additional details on the series revival were revealed, Sneider revealed that Poltergeist was one of MGM's biggest properties that Amazon is prioritizing, with Steven Spielberg, the original film's producer, likely needing to be involved with the project.

Should Amazon successfully relaunch the Poltergeist franchise, it would follow a wave of horror revivals in recent years, with the most notable example being Halloween in 2018, which served as a soft reboot bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. Other recent examples include The Exorcist, which will be released later this year and serves as a direct sequel to the original film, with Ellen Burstyn attached to return. Should Poltergeist follows suit, the franchise could make a triumphant return for fans, especially as horror remains more popular now than ever. However, only time will tell if Amazon decides to follow through with the decision.

Image Via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Directed by the late Tobe Hooper, the original Poltergeist haunted its way into theaters in 1982 and, to this day, remains a staple film of the genre. The success and popularity of the film led to a fully-fledged franchise with two additional sequels, which were negatively received, alongside a television spinoff series that ran for several years. The franchise remained on hiatus until 2015 with the release of a remake of the same name, which ended with mixed results from critics and audiences, despite being a moderate success at the box office. No word yet if the potential project will serve as a reboot or a direct continuation of the original series or if it will be a television spinoff or a full-length film, but with a potential revival on the way, the franchise could finally step back into the spotlight and bring some new long-awaited life to the dormant series.

With no project officially greenlit yet, an upcoming release date has yet to be determined. Check out the official trailer for the classic 1982 film's 4K Blu-ray release below.