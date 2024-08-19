The Big Picture Major updates for the Poltergeist TV series: Kalinda Vazquez and Robbie Thompson join as writers, showrunners, and executive producers.

The upcoming Poltergeist television series just received a major update, with Variety reporting that Kalinda Vazquez and Robbie Thompson have boarded the project as writers, showrunners, and executive producers. The series was reported to be in development at Amazon MGM Studios during the fall of last year. The premise of the upcoming story remains under wraps, but it has been confirmed that the series will take place in the world of the original Poltergeist movie.

Kalinda Vazquez has an extensive record when it comes to working on major television productions. She recently worked as a consulting producer on Star Trek: Discovery, the show that took place ten years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. Vazquez is also known for serving as a producer on both Nikita and Once Upon a Time. Amazon MGM Studios scored a major win by bringing the producer on board for their upcoming Poltergeist project.

Before agreeing to work on the upcoming Poltergeist television series, Robbie Thompson started out his journey on Supernatural as a writer. He eventually became a producer for the show that followed the adventures of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles). After Supernatural came to an end, Thompson went on to work The Winchesters. The legacy of the beloved drama continued in the spinoff centered around Sam and Dean's parents.

What is 'The Poltergeist' About?

The original Poltergeist movie was centered around Steve (Craig T. Nelson) and Diane Freeling (JoBeth Williams), and their children. Everything seemed to be fine once they moved into their new home in Cuesta Verde. But it would eventually be revealed that multiple ghosts were present in the house. The spirits decided to target Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke), the couple's youngest daughter. Poltergeist went on to earn $121.7 million during its original theatrical run.

Poltergeist success led to the development of two more sequels. And while the franchise took a long break after the third installment, a reboot directed by Gil Kenan was released almost a decade ago. The new story introduced a different couple portrayed by Sam Rockwell and Rosemarie DeWitt. Angry ghosts were once again determined to hurt the family by putting the children in danger. The imagery of the reboot written by David Lindsay-Abaire was centered around clowns, and it went on to earn $95.4 million at the global box office.

A release date for the Poltergeist television series hasn't been set by Amazon MGM Studios. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.