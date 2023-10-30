An iconic horror franchise is about to make its way to the small screen. A new television series based on the classic horror film Poltergeist is being developed at Amazon MGM Studios, according to a new report from Variety. Plot details on the series remain minimal, but it will reportedly be set in the same universe as the original 1982 film, which followed a California family, the Freelings, whose home is invaded by ghosts that kidnap their daughter.

While a writer is not currently attached to the Poltergeist series, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will produce the project for Amblin Television. MGM and Amblin were behind the original film, with Amblin founder Steven Spielberg producing and writing the spooky project. It remains unclear if Spielberg will make a return to the franchise for the upcoming series.

Though plot details remain slim, there is plenty of source material for Amazon to work with on the new show. Following the success of the original 1982 film, which starred Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, and Beatrice Straight, Poltergeist was turned into a full-fledged horror franchise, with a pair of sequels: Poltergeist II: The Other Side and Poltergeist III, released in 1986 and 1988, respectively. These sequels once again followed the Freeling family as they battled more supernatural demons and ghosts, though it remains to be seen if the new series will pick up where the Freeling story left off.

This Isn't the First Attempt at a 'Poltergeist' TV Show

While Poltergeist is commonly thought of as a film series first, this won't be the first time that a small-screen adaptation will be attempted. I1996, Showtime debuted Poltergeist: The Legacy, which was loosely based on the overall Poltergeist theme though didn't follow the Freelings. The show's rights were eventually picked up by the Sci-Fi Channel, and it ended up running for four seasons before being cancelled.

There was also an attempt to reignite interest in Poltergeist at movie theaters, with a 2015 reboot of the same name that was produced by horror mainstay Sam Raimi. Unlike the original trilogy of films, though, this 20th Century-helmed reboot received mostly negative reviews and failed to make waves at the box office. However, Amazon's new attempt to dust off Poltergeist is their latest push to adapt longstanding IP based on films into television shows. No release window for the Poltergeist series has been announced.