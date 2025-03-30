TLC is introducing another out-of-the-ordinary relationship show to their roster. This year, the network has added Jay and Pamela and Baylen Out Loud, which both showcase relationship dynamics that may be unfamiliar to most. TLC has just dropped the trailer for their newest addition, Polyfamily, which seems an awful lot like Sister Wives.

Polyfamily focuses on two married couples, Sean and Taya and Tyler and Alysia, who also happen to be dating each other’s spouses. They call themselves a closed quad, so they only date within the four of them. Although they seem to have a good dynamic going, their relationship doesn’t come without its challenges. The series explores a new dynamic within polygamy that TLC viewers haven't seen before. However, I can’t help but think that the series is simply going to be replacing the struggling Sister Wives.

'Polyfamily' and 'Sister Wives' Share Alot of Similarities