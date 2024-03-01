The Big Picture Denis Villeneuve's Polytechnique recreates a mass shooting that took place at a Canadian university and resulted in the killing of 14 female students.

The film drew controversy in Quebec, with detractors concerned that recreating such an event would reopen traumatic wounds for members of the community.

Despite its challenging subject, Polytechnique is one of Villeneuve's most thought-provoking films, exploring the effects of the tragedy from different perspectives.

Denis Villeneuve has swiftly emerged as one of his generation's most distinctive filmmakers. After debuting in his native Canada with intimate dramas, he transitioned to the Hollywood ranks via gritty thrillers and eye-popping science-fiction fare, directing some of the most acclaimed films of the last decade. Deftly combining large-scale spectacle, character-driven narratives, and challenging themes exploring the human condition, Villeneuve's singular approach to storytelling has firmly established his reputation as a visionary auteur displaying greater control over his craft with each successive film.

Years before Villeneuve transported viewers to the dystopian future of Blade Runner 2049 or the barren deserts of Dune's Arrakis, he looked to real life tragedy as inspiration for one of his most affecting directorial efforts with Polytechnique. Based on a 1989 event, the 2009 black-and-white film recreates a mass shooting that took place at Polytechnique Montreal, a Canadian public research university. Clocking in at a lean but hard-hitting 77 minutes, Polytechnique displays the powerful voice of a skilled and evolving filmmaker, but Villeneuve's uncompromising approach wouldn't escape controversy among the Canadian public when his film debuted.

Polytechnique A dramatization of the 1989 Montréal Massacre, during which several female engineering students were murdered by an unstable misogynist. Release Date February 6, 2009 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Karine Vanasse , Maxim Gaudette , Evelyne Brochu Runtime 1h 17m Main Genre Drama

What Happened at Polytechnique Montreal?

On December 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine entered Polytechnique Montreal with a rifle and a knife. According to a revealing written note he'd written, he harbored dangerous and delusional feelings towards feminism and women in general, particularly those pursuing education and careers in typically male-dominated fields. Upon entering a classroom and firing a warning shot into the ceiling, Lepine told the male students to leave and forced the female students to remain. According to survivors, the gunman said, "You're all a bunch of feminists, I hate feminists," before opening fire on the students.

Roughly 20 minutes after the shooting began, after terrorizing the university's classroom, cafeterias, and hallways, the perpetrator took his own life, but not before killing 14 students – all female – and wounding 10 others. As Canadians looked on in horror, media outlets largely dismissed the notion that the heinous shooting was motivated by anti-feminism and misogyny. Allegedly fearful that releasing the gunman's suicide note may inspire similar kinds of crimes, local police also initially declined to release its contents to the public. "I have decided to send the feminists, who have always ruined my life, to their Maker," Lepine chillingly wrote.

Though the truth regarding the shooter's motivations would eventually come to light, the Polytechnique Montreal massacre devastated the local community and Canada generally, with some initially in denial over the tragedy's political implications regarding the threats of anti-feminist sentiments. "It seemed as though the most efficient way to dismiss the feminist explanation was to reduce everything to the psychology of a single mad man," scholar Melissa Blais told The Guardian. Despite hesitance to consider the shooting's broader societal implications, however, the massacre inspired further efforts by feminists to address and combat violence towards women, with December 6 ultimately becoming Canada's "Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women."

Denis Villeneueve's 2009 Film About the Massacre Drew Controversy

Close

Making his third foray into feature-length filmmaking, Denis Villeneuve tackled the daunting task of bringing the events of December 6, 1989, to the big screen and attracted controversy from the Canadian public. From the film's inception to its release in early 2009, citizens of Quebec were polarized over whether such a harrowing historical event merited a cinematic recreation. Wading into territory that, if mishandled, could come off as gratuitous, exploitative, and amounting to little more than reopening a traumatic societal wound, Villeneuve strived to maintain artistic integrity and personal conviction in the face of opposition. "In terms of the people who say I shouldn't have made a film about this, I'd just say that for me, there are no bad subjects," he told The Gazette.

Going further to defend the film, Villeneuve stressed the importance of filmmakers addressing challenging subject matter while expressing understanding and sympathy for those objecting to Polytechnique. "I don't think we should hide our heads in the sand," he said. "All I'm saying is that I have no ethical problem whatsoever about making a film about the Polytechnique." Karine Vanasse, who was actress and associate producer, on the movie echoed Villeneuve's sentiments, Vanasse's passion for raising awareness over the 1989 event was integral to getting the film made. Though she was a young child when the shooting took place, she was acutely aware of its immense impact on Canada's political discourse. "There is no question that it left its mark on Quebec society, for men and women, and as a young woman, I wanted to learn more about this event," said Vanasse.

'Polytechnique' Is One of Denis Villeneuve's Most Thought-Provoking Films

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Comparable to Gus Van Sant's 2003 film Elephant, which also centers on a mass shooting and generated controversy upon release, Polytechnique approaches its disturbing subject with frank, matter-of-fact storytelling that raises more questions than it answers. Shifting between the perspective of the gunman and various students, the film assumes various points of view and a non-linear structure to explore the tragedy's effects on those involved both during and after the massacre itself. Dropping viewers directly into an intense situation, Polytechnique does so with a feeling of eerie detachment and coolly observed proximity, and with its minimal 77-minute length, recreates the harrowing real life shooting with a sequence approximating the real life timeline of events.

Though Denis Villeneuve has gone on to make films both large and small within a variety of genres, Polytechnique displays the filmmaker's affinity for thought-provoking storytelling regarding some of the bleaker and uncomfortable realities of human nature. Arguably one of his most experimental and unorthodox efforts to date, the 2009 drama remains a relatively unknown entry in his increasingly impressive body of work, but nevertheless demonstrates the prowess of a visionary filmmaker on the rise while also reminding viewers of societal blights that, if unaddressed for too long or too often, fester and reemerge in the form of gut-wrenching tragedy.

Polytechnique is dedicated to the 14 women whose lives were taken on December 6, 1989:

Sonia Pelletier

Anne-Marie Edward

Anne-Marie Lemay

Annie St-Arneault

Annie Turcotte

Barbara Daigneault

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

Genevieve Bergeron

Helene Colgan

Nathalie Croteau

Michele Richard

Maud Haviernick

Maryse Leclair

Maryse Laganiere

Polytechnique is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI