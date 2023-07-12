Ahead of her MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pom Klementieff was profiled in Harper's Bazaar as part of a “Girl on the Rise” series. Despite being a “[newcomer] on the verge of stardom,” her interview isn’t full of exclamation points. She comes off as reserved, not starry-eyed. Perhaps it’s because she’d been a staple of the French film industry since 2007, or even more likely, because she’d already been here before, on the precipice of international recognition. Rewind four years, and Klementieff is being profiled by Filler Magazine for her Hollywood debut, where her answers are longer, her sentences clipped by intervening thoughts. Ellipses, hyphens. She tells Filler it’s the kind of role she left Paris for, something she wanted so badly it was an obsession. “I was breathless. I wanted to be inside the movie.” That movie? The American remake of Oldboy. And yes, that’s a real thing that actually happened, a film considered unnecessary long before its production, and went on to bomb at the box office despite the high-profile director and stars. It was basically a worst-case scenario for our girl on the rise, but looking back on her ill-fated stateside debut, a star was born nevertheless.

What Is Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’ About?

Image via FilmDistrict

The early 2000s was a golden age in South Korean cinema, with emerging talent like Kim Jee-woon, Bong Joon-ho, and Park Chan-wook. With films like Memories of Murder and A Tale of Two Sisters winning awards at international festivals, American studios went shopping, both for distribution and remakes. A Tale of Two Sisters became The Uninvited, Il Mare became The Lake House. Charlize Theron was set to star in Lady Vengeance. It was chaos. As one of the quintessential titles of the Korean New Wave, Park Chan-wook’s Oldboy was a natural candidate. It’s an instantly gripping story about a man imprisoned in a hotel room for 15 years, then released to uncover the truth, with maybe the most horrifying twist ending in movie history. Steven Spielberg and Will Smith came on board as director and star, but looked to the original manga, Old Boy, for inspiration, leading to a legal dispute over rights that eventually sank the project. In 2011, the dead horse was resurrected as a Spike Lee joint, starring Josh Brolin.

By this point, the Korean remake craze had died down. Why bother with Oldboy? Indeed, the resulting product actually bears the impersonal “A Spike Lee Film,” suggesting it was only a job. He usually writes the screenplays he directs, but this one was written by Mark Protosevich. He doesn’t even appear in the movie as a character, and of course, this is his only remake to date. On the press tour, Spike Lee was adamant about the term “reinterpretation,” which begs the question: if he’s so against remakes, why make one?

RELATED: Believe It or Not, Steven Spielberg and Will Smith Almost Remade 'Oldboy'

What Makes Pom Klementieff's 'Oldboy' Performance So Impressive?

Image via FilmDistrict

Divorced of the baggage of expectations and cynicism about remakes, Oldboy presents the opportunity for a filmmaker to do cool things and explore dark territory for an American thriller. Surprisingly, the remake ages pretty well. A mystery is a mystery, and the shocks of violence accenting the journey of Brolin's character Joe make for a strangely compelling watch. Spike Lee cherished that opportunity, and so did Pom Klementieff. She was blown away by the original, watching at the impressionable age of 16. Unfortunately, Oldboy featured only one female character in the main cast, a role that eventually went to Elizabeth Olsen in the remake. Klementieff went searching for work in America because she wanted to play strong, independent female characters. Imagine her excitement when the villain’s henchman, Mr. Han, was written by Protosevich to be female.

Like Mr. Han, Haeng-bok is a mysterious but deadly fighter. Klementieff had recently taken up boxing, which came to Spike Lee’s attention. As she told Filler Magazine, when she affirmed, “Yes, I have been boxing,” the director’s response was, “I can’t really see it.” What followed was an audition process straight out of Whiplash. Klementieff showed up in an outfit similar to Mr. Han’s, ready to demonstrate her new martial arts skills. Lee asked her to go home and change into more feminine attire. Locked out of her house, she had to buy a new dress before rushing back to the studio. Fortunately, she fared better than Andrew Neiman and arrived in one piece – and won the part. Out of the frying pan, however, she trained for three hours a day over the course of two months, just as Josh Brolin gained and lost 25 pounds in a couple of days to capture his character’s physical transformation. Klementieff worked so hard because Lee was so exacting, every bit the perfectionist as Park Chan-wook. The Oldboy remake was not, in fact, a “Spike Lee Film” from the start.

Why Did Spike Lee's ‘Oldboy’ Remake Fail?

Image via FilmDistrict

A significant factor in Oldboy’s critical and commercial failure was that old chestnut, studio interference. The executives staged an editing room coup, and Brolin insisted this year that Lee’s original cut was better than the theatrical release. The interference is sometimes obvious, with spots of awkward ADR or jump cuts. In one early scene, Olsen’s character Marie is talking with Chucky (Michael Imperioli), and when we cut back to his reaction shot, he’s just gone. Most infamously, the studios decided to put a splice in Lee’s recreation of the one-take hammer fight scene, which just seems vindictive. It’s sad to look back at the narrative he attempted to construct around the film’s production, where his rejection of the term “remake” can be taken as an assertion of ownership over his movie. He wanted to do something different, or at least, something in line with his creative sensibilities.

What does survive the studio edits, then, is the film’s comic book world. Mr. Han, of course, has been replaced by a badass femme fatale in jaw-dropping outfits. Samuel L. Jackson’s character Chaney is pure anime, with loud red suits and a gash of yellow hair across the top of his head. He also mentions “the last time” someone tried to kill him, opening his backstory and coloring the mysterious hotel. Funnily enough, there are shades of John Wick here, with a light touch of world-building. “This business existed long before my tenure,” Chaney says, and later, “Reparations must be made,” in reference to Joe having earlier taken gibbets of flesh out of his throat. In the original film, there was no real explanation for the hotel. It was just another bizarre thing that existed in the dream logic of the hero's nightmare.

Pom Klementieff Feels Out of Place in ‘Oldboy’

Image via FilmDistrict

The original Oldboy is a masterpiece in part because Park Chan-wook was in complete control. Being more of a dark comedy than a straight thriller, he guides the audience along an emotional rollercoaster, with moments of genuine pathos, horror, and suspense. Even the movie's gut-punch final reveal is punctuated by Choi Min-sik’s goofy stare reflected in the photo album’s glossy pages. The remake has one mode: grim. Every scene is pitched exactly the same, and sometimes it’s a matter of music. When Joe learns his terrible truth, the score swells rather than allow Brolin to convey the anguish. It isn’t necessarily a problem of direction, as the scenes between Joe, Marie, and Chucky are grounded and naturalistic. But where that set of characters feels like part of a familiar world, suddenly the more heightened anime characters don’t. There was no guidance for us to arrive with them. It’s difficult to accept that Klementieff’s deadly Haeng-bok, who never speaks and follows the villain around like a robot, exists in the same universe as Olsen’s recovering drug addict.

As a result, Pom Klementieff wasn’t singled out for particular praise by critics and only registered a few minutes of screen time anyway. It wasn’t exactly her American Dream come true, but her performance imbued Haeng-bok with an intriguing aura and an alarming physicality. She threw herself into the role, raiding her own closet for some of those outfits, and even coming up with the name, which means “happiness” in Korean. It’s that actor’s craft and work ethic that served her well in France and continues to serve her in Hollywood. Of her role in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, she says, “I trained for months! For months and months, and I'd been training even before. [Stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood and I] were trying to find the fight style of the character to make it unique as well.” It’s the same determination she had ten years ago, rushing back to the audition in a brand-new dress. The only difference is we’re paying attention this time.