Other Marvel stars like Sean Gunn and David Harbour are joining the DCU in upcoming projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought the Guardians storyline to a satisfying conclusion in the MCU.

Another Marvel star may be entering the DCU. Guardians of the Galaxy's Pom Klementieff has revealed that she's currently talking with James Gunn to appear in his DC Universe. Klementieff has worked with Gunn since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and explained that she would love to continue working with him. And it sounds like she's going to get her wish in the new DCU if she and Gunn have anything to say about it.

During San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con, Agents of Fandom reported that the French actress was asked about what character she'd like to play in the DCU. Klementieff revealed that she and Gunn are in talks about "one specific character," but was unable to give more details about it. She explained:

"Do you really think I'm going to answer this question? I just want to keep working with James, so we're going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we've been talking about one specific character, but I can't talk about that right now."

Klementieff made her MCU debut in the 2017 film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where she played Mantis. Since then, she has appeared in a variety of Marvel projects, including Avengers: Endgame, as well as making a small cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. Her last appearance was in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and it's still unknown if she or any of the other Guardians cast will appear in Avengers 5 and 6.

Which Marvel Stars Are Joining the DCU?

Image via Marvel Studios

While we wait for confirmation of Klementieff's potential involvement, a handful of Marvel actors have already made the jump to star in Gunn's DCU reboot. Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), David Harbour (Black Widow), Frank Grillo (What If...?), and Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) will be joining Viola Davis, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and many more in the DC animated series, Creature Commandos, that's scheduled to come out on December 2024.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class), Skyler Gisondo (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Beck Bennett (M.O.D.O.K.) Mikaela Hoover and Nathan Fillion are set to appear in Superman, along with David Corenswet, Milly Alcock, and Rachel Brosnahan.

As we wait for more updates about Klementieff's DCU plans, you can watch her in her last MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney+.

