Two of the biggest upcoming comic book projects just got a major set visit that may mean more than you realize. On his personal Threads account, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn posted a picture of himself and his former Guardians of the Galaxy colleague Pom Klementieff. Klementieff plays the role of Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 and 3, and has not been seen or teased in the MCU since the third and final chapter of the Guardians' story hit theaters last year. Gunn posted photos with Klementieff on the sets of both Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, two of the biggest DCU projects coming soon that are set to help launch the new universe and are currently filming.

Gunn recently provided an update on these two projects and also the animated series Creature Commandos, which is set to come to Max later this year. Klementieff has not been cast in the DCU yet (at least that we know of), but this isn't the first time that rumblings of her switching from Marvel to DC have surfaced. Last year, a report came out that she had officially been cast in Gunn's new superhero universe, which he quickly debunked and deemed not true, as he's done with many rumors in the past. Gunn is known for working with the same group of people in his circle on more than one occasion, so while this could just be an innocent set visit to hang out with friends, it also could be teasing a larger role to come in the DCU.

The DCU Will Have a Different Start Than the MCU

When Marvel kicked off the MCU with Iron Man back in 2008, there was no grand plan and established groundwork leading towards Avengers: Endgame. They were just trying to make a movie that would sell toys. After the movie sold toys and thousands of tickets, everything changed, and now executives like Gunn have the luxury of planning out their universe from scratch, knowing that it's going to be a multiple project crossover endeavor. However, that good faith could disappear quickly if it underperforms studio standards, so having a plan is equally important as making sure that plan will resonate with the audience.

Superman is expected in theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the new set photo above and watch Gunn's previous work with Klementieff in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

