Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has one critically panned movie dominating streaming with The Beast Within, but another one of his flicks that’s more than 10 years old was just added to a new streaming service. Harington stars alongside Keifer Sutherland in Pompeii, the Roman action epic that sees a slave-turned-gladiator race against a volcano to save his true love from a beloved Roman senator. Pompeii was one of the many new additions added to Netflix at the start of the month along with The Scorpion King, the desert adventure flick starring Dwayne Johnson that is famous for its poor CGI. In addition to Harington and Sutherland, Pompeii also stars Jared Harris, Emily Browning and Jean-Francois Lachapelle and the film currently sits at abysmal scores of 27% from critics and 34% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lee and Janet Scott Batchler penned the screenplay for Pompeii with Michael Robert Johnson, and Paul W.S. Anderson directed. The Batchler’s haven't worked on anything since they wrote the script for Pompeii, but they’re also famous for penning the script for Batman Forever, the critically maligned Dark Knight adaptation that stars Val Kilmer as Bruce Wayne, Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, Jim Carrey as Riddler, Nicole Kidman as Dr. Chase Meridan, and Drew Barrymore as Sugar. Anderson most recently directed Monster Hunter, the 2020 dark fantasy adventure thriller starring Milla Jovovich and Ron Pearlman, but he’s most famous for writing the script for Death Race, the 2008 sci-fi action thriller starring Jason Statham and Tyrese Gibson. Anderson has also been tapped to direct In the Lost Land, which stars Jovovich and Dave Bautista, and The House of the Dead.

What is Currently in the Netflix Top 10?

Don’t Move, the horror thriller from Adam Schindler and Brian Netto that stars American Horror Story vet Finn Wittrock has been sitting comfortably atop the Netflix top 10 streaming charts, flanked by Time Cut, the time-traveling horror flick starring Outer Banks breakout Madison Bailey. Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut which she also stars in, Woman of the Hour remains one of the top movies on Netflix, currently sitting in the #5 spot. Bad Boys: Ride or Die made a quick run to the top of the Netflix charts upon its premiere, but it has since drifted down to #8.

