The hotly anticipated first trailer for director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II was released at a grand, star-studded event in Chennai, India, on Wednesday. PS: II is a follow-up to Ratnam’s blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, which was released to positive reviews in September. At the time, Ratnam had promised that the second part, which was shot back-to-back with the first, would arrive within nine months.

The super-sized three-and-a-half minute trailer doubles down on the palace intrigue and sword-and-sandal action that fans of the first film enjoyed so much. The Ponniyin Selvan movies are based on the epic historical novels by writer Kalki, which in turn were inspired by the stories of the Chola kingdom in 10th century India. The trailer opens with the final scene of the first film, in which the titular Ponniyin Selvan (Jayam Ravi) was presumed dead after a shipwreck, but was rescued by a mysterious woman (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, probably the most recognizable cast member to Western audiences).

His grieving brother Aditha Karikalan (Vikram) resolves to avenge his death, and sets into a motion a plot to conquer rival lands with the aid of his warrior companion Vallavaraiyan (Karthi), who provided comic relief in the first film. We also catch up with Aditha’s sister, the princess Kundavai, who remains suspicious of Aditha’s scorned love interest Nandini (a villainous character, also played by Rai Bachchan). The trailer ends with a rather epic shot of Ponniyin Selvan and Vallavaraiyan teaming up, and is followed by a stinger of a tense face-off between former lovers Nandini and Aditha. Their doomed love story formed the emotional core of the first film, and it seems as if PS: II will provide them with some long-due closure.

What Is Ponniyin Selvan: II About?

The tone, this time around, is more serious as compared to that of the first film. For instance, we don’t really see any song-and-dance numbers, and there’s barely any room for levity, as each subplot takes a serious turn. In addition to the elaborate skullduggery, we also see glimpses of the many battles that Ratnam has filmed in his unconventional style. Normally known for his human dramas, the Ponniyin Selvan movies are a bit of a creative departure for the acclaimed filmmaker, often regarded as one of India’s finest auteurs. Ratnam has worked across industries in India, but is primarily known for his work in the Tamil language. He has the ability to attract top-tier talent on his films, and Ponniyin Selvan has been a passion project of his for decades.

It’s important to know that India has several thriving film industries that work independently of each other. The popular Hindi film industry, for instance, should not be confused for the Telugu industry, which produced last year’s hit RRR. And neither should be confused for the Tamil industry, which is home to some of the biggest stars in the country. Several of them are a part of the Ponniyin Selvan films.

Audiences that enjoyed RRR might want to check out the Ponniyin Selvan films; the first one wasn’t quite as over-the-top as RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali series, but it was still a quintessentially maximalist South Indian film experience. Local audiences certainly lapped it up, and with interest at an all-time high for the second part, it’s looking like one of the surest bets of the year. PS: II also stars Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Rahman. The film will be released in theaters on April 28. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.