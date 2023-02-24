In HBO’s The Last of Us, there are horrifying, exhilarating action scenes, but it draws power when it settles down for character moments. The series excels in patience, the pilot episode establishing the threat of Cordyceps and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) painful past through a 30-minute cold open, with this slow burn carrying over into other episodes. This is why Pontypool (2008) might be worth checking out as outbreak-themed content in a similar character-driven, restrained style to The Last of Us. It’s a strange, little movie with a new idea of what a dangerous virus can be, finding the terror in what one can hear rather than what they can see.

‘Pontypool’ Places the Audience Within the Chaos

At the Beacon station, shock jock Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) realizes the day won’t be like any other. From an incoming, breaking news story, Mazzy learns about a local riot turning into a high-casualty, mass-hysteria event. The story is unconfirmed by official sources, also unconfirmed is the mention of the rioters acting like cannibals. Stuck inside with his team, Grant finally has the headline-grabbing, big-time story he’s been hungry for, he just has to stay alive to keep reporting on it.

Tony Burgess adapted his novel, Pontypool Changes Everything, into a radio program, then into this feature screenplay. It’s as if you are watching Orson Welles’ infamous The War of the Worlds broadcast, except it is very real, you’re stuck in the radio station with the announcers, and the alien invasion gets swapped out for another kind of threat. Directed by Bruce McDonald, Pontypool’s slim cast is as much in the dark as the movie’s audience, adding to an atmosphere of uncertainty as the information arrives for the characters in real time -- you know as much as they do. It helps that the weather is already keeping everyone indoors ahead of any zombie madness.

Image Via Maple Pictures

‘The Last of Us’ And ‘Pontypool’ Depict Two Different Versions of Winter

In Episode 6 of The Last of Us, the series visits the cold, snowy High Plains landscape of Wyoming, a nice change of pace from the previous urban-based adventures of Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). They are introduced to the Jackson community, a commune that is beginning to celebrate the Christmas season in a picturesque environment with gargantuan mountains standing in the distance. Quite honestly, the village appears to come out of a Hallmark movie than a post-apocalyptic show. A harsher, bleaker winter is going to slam the characters in Pontypool, an approaching storm blowing in snow and seclusion. There is no cute, celebratory Christmas lighting display hanging overhead, it’s Valentine’s Day, a drab, loveless one at that, and it will be a memorable holiday for all the wrong reasons.

Mazzy has been fired from the city and exiled to freeze his ass off in Pontypool, a small Ontario town. The cowboy-hat-wearing DJ adds liquor to his coffee to begin the morning off right, doing little to fight the urge in reverting to the provocateur that got himself in trouble in the first place. This is done to the amusement of “technical cowgirl” Laurel-Ann (Georgina Reilly) and to the agitation of producer Sydney (Lisa Houle). When Dr. Mendez (Hrant Alianak) breaks into the station, he provides welcomed levity, plus an attempt at answers to the central outbreak. Mendez keeps the exposition he has to deliver engaging through the eccentric way he declares it and how he squirrels about. “Let’s leave the sound sealed in here with us,” he tells Grant, explaining how a certain infected victim is, “rooting for voices. This will grow vicious.”

RELATED: The Best Zombie Movies You May Have Missed

Stephen McHattie Makes 'Pontypool' What It Is

The Last of Us wouldn’t work so well without Pascal’s performance as Joel. Should a character manage to gain his trust, a difficult feat in and of itself, they will secure a loyal ally. Pascal pays respect to the original video game hero while adding his own desensitized, grizzled take for the live-action adaptation. The same can be said about Stephen McHattie as Grant Mazzy, the actor giving the shock jock an edge and keeping the movie engaging during the time away from the zombie plot line. “Mrs. French’s cat is missing,” Grant opens the movie in hushed tones, “there are posters all over town.” The sound waves of an oscilloscope are the only visual onscreen, gradually distorting into darkness. “Something’s going to happen, something big,” he continues. “But then, something’s always about to happen.” The odd, cryptic lines render the leading man’s beguiling radio personality and hint at the incoming peril.

Image Via Maple Pictures

Mazzy is restless, sarcastically reading out weather reports, school closures, and other small-town bulletins he couldn't care less about. “Now, in our top story today,” he commences, “a big, cold, dull, dark, white, empty, never-ending, blow-my-brains out, seasonal affective disorder, freakin-kill-me-now weather front that’ll last all day.” McHattie’s intensity is no surprise, he’s a terrific character actor with a furrowed face and a heavy, raspy voice. Watchmen (2009) had him in a small role as the original Nite Owl. He’s an estranged, alienating father to Elijah Wood in Come to Daddy (2019). In Seinfeld, he was Dr. Reston, the manipulative therapist, perched in an exquisite armchair across from a frazzled Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The nefarious Reston is in total contrast to the neurotic Elaine, the live studio audience eating it up.

In The Last of Us’ first half, Anna Torv made a big impression as Tess, which is no surprise for anyone who watched her in Fringe, and in keeping up with the Fringe alum, McHattie was a guest star in Season 2’s “Fracture.” He plays a demented Colonel who has a big goal in mind with little care for the collateral or direct damage he causes involving humans activated into bombs. Grant Mazzy is by no means a villain, but the way McHattie plays the role gives you the sense he can lose it or be in control of a situation, depending on the circumstances. When a call into the live broadcast gets too much for him, Grant freaks out. “Is this actually happening?” he frantically mutters to Sydney, the producer unable to ease the man back down. Sure enough, he gets proof the town of Pontypool really is going to hell outside.

‘Pontypool’ Will Not Settle for Cozy Radio

Over in the fungal wasteland of The Last of Us, a Cordyceps infection is queasy, nightmare-fueled body horror. Runners, clickers, and bloaters are a horrific prison for someone to get caught in. Back in the pilot’s 30-minute cold open, an early glimpse at an infected victim is done in the shadows, a tease of what is to come full force in later episodes as Joel’s daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) sees the squirming tendrils crawling out of an elderly neighbor's mouth. For this first peek, The Last of Us doesn’t rely on head-to-toe prosthetics to churn out scary zombies, it goes down the uncanny route. The ordinary appearance of a fellow human gets tainted until what's left in its place feels absurd and wrong. Pontypool captures the same, unsettling effect, where everyday citizens don't only turn into starving cannibals who attack without mercy, but they go about the violence in strange ways.

Image Via Maple Pictures

An eyewitness calls in to the Beacon station, describing how a crowd is smothering a vehicle with frightened people inside. The mob, increasing in numbers, aren’t just climbing all over the hood and roof, they are imitating the whooshing noise of the windshield wipers. The story takes place too soon at the outbreak's start for the infected to get a neat and tidy title to best label them, at best their bizarre behavior gets them referred to as “piranhas” or “bugs.” Director Bruce McDonald smartly chooses to show little of the babbling zombies when they do appear, stripping away their humanity in doing so: bloody hands bang on the windows of the station, or shadows fall onto their faces to hide any recognizable features. It’s not a vicious bite that transforms a victim, meaning Grant can't take the usual preventive actions on stopping an infection when the people-eating mob eventually arrives at the Beacon's doorstep.

Pontypool is an extra helping to The Last of Us’ hybrid style of slow-burn, human drama before the unleashing of a frenzied, infected attack. While Tess and Joel use a radio for a safety code system, sticking to ’60s, ’70s, and '80s songs, there is no Depeche Mode in Pontypool. Grant has a little wind-up monkey toy to chime in breaking news -- but he won’t stand for playing needle drops anyway. “Do we really want to provide a genocide with elevator music?” he asks. It’s time for a plan and he’s forced into becoming a man of action, there’s no room for dead air.