The Big Picture Ponyboi tells a story about identity and what it's like being an outsider, set in the gritty and magical world of New Jersey.

The film explores the struggles of a young intersex sex worker who tries to make his way through the worst Valentine's Day ever.

River Gallo's performance as the titular character is a standout, and the film serves as a powerful and moving representation of intersex stories.

Perhaps if you're not from New Jersey, Ponyboi won't hit you as hard as it did me. But as a lover of the garden state, there is something particularly magical about the combination of industrial neighborhoods, the NJ turnpike, late-night diners, and Bruce Springsteen that just hits the spot. Wrap that all up with a crime drama oozing that classic Jersey charm, and you have cinematic gold. Directed by Esteban Arango, Ponyboi follows the titular character played by River Gallo as he struggles through the worst Valentine's Day of his life. Dealing with a douchebag drug dealer and pimp, a dead body, and awful news about his family, Ponyboi has to come face to face with all of his demons to get the life that he deserves.

The film explores what it means to be intersex — a term used to describe people who have reproductive or sexual anatomy differences that don't fit the usual male or female definition — and what it's like to struggle with that identity. It explores Ponyboi's life as a sex worker, as well as his relationship with the other members of the queer community, but that isn't all that it's about. Ponyboi takes us through New Jersey as the lead struggles to figure out what to do when one of his clients ends up dead. The film would be nothing without River Gallo's performance, which stands out as a beacon of light in this emotional and beautifully shot ride.

Ponyboi Unfolding over the course of Valentine's Day in New Jersey, a young intersex sex worker must run from the mob after a drug deal goes sideways, forcing him to confront his past. Release Date January 20, 2024 Director Esteban Arango Cast River Gallo , Dylan O'Brien , Victoria Pedretti , Murray Bartlett Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers River Gallo

What Is 'Ponyboi' About?

Ponyboi kicks off on Valentine's Day. Gallo's Ponyboi is stylish and beautiful but struggling with his situation in life. His best friend Angel (Victoria Pedretti) is pregnant and the father of her baby happens to also be Ponyboi's pimp and local drug dealer, Vinny (Dylan O'Brien). Pedretti is all acrylic fingernails, leopard print, and smacking gum, doing her best impression of Adriana from The Sopranos, while O'Brien is completely sleazy as a wannabe white boy rapper and low-level criminal with an inferiority problem. Needless to say, the two are perfect in their roles. Yes, the Jersey accents are thick, but if you've ever been to a laundromat in the depths of Hudson County, you wouldn't call it an exaggeration at all.

Although Ponyboi is loyal to Angel as a friend, he is also hooking up with Vinny on the side. Vinny, who has recently cooked up some new meth, not only pimps out Ponyboi, but also emotionally manipulates him into working for him. Though Ponyboi has a tough exterior, we see it melt away when he meets a mysterious cowboy from Las Vegas named Bruce (Murray Bartlett). The two have a tender moment at the laundromat where Ponyboi works, singing Springsteen's "I'm On Fire" to each other before Ponyboi is knocked back into reality.

When a drug deal goes horribly, Ponnyboi decides to bolt, setting off a string of events that gets him and Angel caught in the crosshairs of the local mob. As Ponyboi desperately tries to get out of town, his estranged family gets in contact with him to deliver some tragic news. Haunted by the ghosts and traumas of the past and being chased down by Vinny and the mob, Ponyboi has to reckon not only with his past but also his identity.

'Ponyboi' Leans Heavily Into Aesthetic and Is All the Better For It

While Gallo's script is not perfect, as there is sometimes just a little too much going on, Esteban Arango's vision of Ponyboi's New Jersey is lush. Illuminated by neon lights and unafraid of the grittiness of New Jersey (a frequent influence for Batman's Gotham if you want to get an idea of the level of grit we're talking about), Arango spotlights the fluidity and liminality of New Jersey. The camera turns every flicker of light into glowing stars, plunging the film into an atmospheric noir fantasy land.

Ponyboi isn't hard-boiled enough to be called a true noir, but it draws inspiration from it as it tells a story about identity and what it's like being an outsider. Adding this dream-like quality to New Jersey lets us look through both Gallo and Ponyboi's eyes. This movie is a love letter to the bridge and tunnel people who live in the shadow of New York City. But there is no disdain or teasing when it comes to this setting. Instead, there is whole-hearted love for the place that Ponyboi calls home.

It's the land where diners were invented, where Bruce Springsteen is The Boss, and where the Statue of Liberty stands (I'm not joking, look it up). It's a bizarre liminal space at times, especially when you get to Hudson County, where it's neither pretty nor glamorous. Leaning into this aesthetic works for Ponyboi. And despite its occasional griminess, it will offer a dose of nostalgia for anyone who has spent time in Jersey.

River Gallo Is 'Ponyboi's Biggest Star

Close

At the center of this story is River Gallo, an actor bursting with charm and talent. While all the additional parts and cast make Ponyboi enjoyable, it's Gallo's performance and story that make the film wholly unique. It is clear that to Gallo, who is intersex themselves, this story is a more personal tale. They put their full body and soul into the performance, and it's made all the better for it. From flirting with Murray Bartlett to facing off against Dylan O'Brien with Victoria Pedretti at their back, Gallo runs the gamut with Ponyboi.

Their best scene remains a conversation with Indya Moore's Charlie, a glamorous MC at a local club and a transwoman. Ponyboi has come to Charlie in desperation. He is ready to leave the state, but before he goes, he needs his hormones. He's taken testosterone his entire life, and he can't get access to it now that he's on the run. When Charlie confronts him for working for Vinny, Ponyboi breaks down into a tearful monologue about his struggle with his identity and feeling like he's never belonged anywhere. It's a performance that should earn Gallo awards and will undoubtedly leave you in tears.

While it's not a perfect film and won't give you too many surprises, the story is important and unique because of Ponyboi's identity. There aren't many films, if any, that center around an intersex person. River Gallo shows not only that these stories are powerful and have value, but can also be beautiful and deeply moving. After taking Ponyboi from a short film to a full-length feature, what's clear about this film is that I can't wait to see what Gallo comes up with next.

Ponyboi River Gallo dives deep into a personal story within a crime drama set in New Jersey. 7 10 Pros River Gallo is the standout performance as the leading character, offering wit and charm.

Lush and neon-soaked aesthetics give the story a fairytale quality. Cons The film lacks many surprises, with the setup feeling a bit too familiar.

A sweet and wholesome ending that is still rather predictable and formulaic.

Ponyboi had its World Premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.