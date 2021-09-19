It seems like every time you turn around, a new 1990s TV show is getting a reboot. Whether it’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Doogie Howser M.D., every program from this era with even a mildly enduring brand name is getting a fresh new take for the streaming age. These reboots aren’t inherently bad but it also feels like a problem trying to revamp shows that already have sizeable fanbases and are even still considered quality shows. Why not try relaunching something that had a concept rife with potential but didn’t turn out well? Or even a tantalizing pilot that never got onto the air?

Perhaps something like Poochinski?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=sD9_KUBLyHo

First made in 1990, Poochinski was a pilot for NBC that established the set-up for a show centered on a police detective named Stanley Poochinski (Peter Boyle). He’s a no-nonsense guy who ends up biting the dust while on duty. This is not where his story ends, though. Poochinski is subsequently reincarnated as a talking bulldog, brought to life through puppetry. Now he’s reunited with his former partner Det. Robert McKay (George Newbern) to, in the words of the show’s trailer, “put the bite on crime” and figure out who murdered Poochinski in the process.

The trailer for Poochinski’s pilot is already a work of art greater than the entire television careers of Dick Wolf and David E. Kelley combined. It’s full of wacky jokes, like Poochinski introducing his bulldog form to his partner by shouting “Surprise!”, that are impossible to discern if they’re being done ironically or sincerely. Midway through, the bizarre premise gets taken to the next level of surrealism when a new dramatic score kicks in and the trailer tries to play the Poochinski plot for actual hefty drama. “Look at me,” the canine protagonist intones while looking in a mirror. “I’ve become a dog. It’s all sinking in now.”

Samuel Beckett himself couldn’t have come up with more incisive dialogue to probe the human condition.

The trailer for Poochinski feels like a cross between a rejected segment from the Simpsons Spin-Off Showcase and something the Rick & Morty writers might conjure up for one of their Interdimensional Cable episodes. To see this concept played so straightforward, complete with a voice-over narrator insisting the premise of this show is “touching” and “poignant”, is remarkable. It’s not every day that you see the level of commitment it takes to jump directly from a bulldog puppet biting down on a man’s crotch to that same puppet monologuing into the mirror about the nature of his existence. You have to appreciate and even obsess over such commitment when it does appear.

NBC foolishly passed on picking up Poochinski as a full series, only airing the pilot episode once in the summer of 1990. The show has otherwise faded from the memory of the public consciousness save for it appearing sporadically on various websites and podcasts in recent years as an example of bizarre TV pilots. But I’m not here to serve as the umpteenth person to highlight how strange the concept behind Poochinski is. I’m here to say that it’s time for Poochinski to make like so many other 1990s TV shows and get a modern-day reboot.

It's no joke to say that the pop culture landscape has finally come to a place where it could be ready for an optimal version of Poochinski. For one thing, puppetry has become a prominent part of the streaming TV landscape thanks to shows like The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and The Mandalorian. In the broadcast television landscape circa. 1990, Poochinski’s puppet pooch would’ve been a confounding aberration for viewers to grapple with given the dearth of puppet media on the airwaves then (even Alf had just gone off the air at the start of 1990). Now, in the modern world, Poochinski would just feel like the logical next step after Grogu became a pop culture sensation.

The state of television comedy has also shifted tremendously since 1990. Laughs on the small-screen three decades ago tended to come in more restrictive forms. Anything that deviated from typical laugh track fare wasn’t in heavy supply. But today everything from The Eric Andre Show to Too Many Cooks doesn’t just exist, these kinds of comedic TV projects are leaving ripple effects on mainstream pop culture. In a TV entertainment landscape where all manner of programming exists, executing a TV show that captures the bizarre humor of Poochinski’s central concept is possible. Thanks to streamers and programming blocks like Adult Swim, TV comedies in 2021 don’t have to worry about appealing to everyone, they can just worry about properly executing your bizarre gags.

Best of all, there’s room to improve when it comes to Poochinski. Rather than rehashing a 1990s TV show that already did a fine job of handling its high-concept premise, Poochinski is a project that needed some further fine-tuning. There are an infinite amount of tantalizing directions one could take a premise this absurd, including taking a cue from the Garfield TV special Babes & Bullets and plopping an unorthodox protagonist into a traditional noir narrative. A Poochinski reboot could explore all those potential avenues since it won’t be concerned with delivering storylines and fan service meant to satisfy an existing fanbase.

That’s the most enticing part of the prospect of a modern-day take on Poochinski; not only will you not be dealing with the expectations of a ravenous fanbase, but you’ll be starting from rock bottom. The Poochinski pilot is a punchline, it’s not a sacrosanct piece of art that will inspire protests if somebody were to ponder the idea of revamping it. Starting from this place offers so much creative freedom and the opportunity to take people by surprise. Who doesn’t love to get shocked when seemingly schlocky ideas turn into something worthwhile? Rebooting Poochinski isn’t a foolproof recipe for success but the ingredients are there for something special.

Even if Poochinski never got a modern-day revamp, the original pilot for this program, and especially that trailer will provide endless amusement for generations to come. A parody of cornball high-concept TV comedies that somehow escaped into reality, Poochinski’s so committed to its ridiculous premise that you can’t help but smile at it. If you’re like me, though, you also can’t help but imagine what a modern version of this concept, perhaps more committed to juxtaposing a puppet bulldog with grim crime stories, could be like. Sure, the pilot is a riot, but with every other 1990s TV show getting a reboot, the time is right for Poochinski to take a bite out of crime once more.

