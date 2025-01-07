The Twisted Childhood Universe is really twisting things up! What started as a Winnie the Pooh slasher movie with Blood and Honey has turned into a franchise with numerous fan-favorite characters turned into slasher icons for the fans of the sub-genre. After two hits, Blood and Honey and its sequel, the third movie in the franchise Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is due out next week. In a new interview with ComicBook, the upcoming movie’s writer-director Scott Chambers, who also portrays Christopher Robin in the franchise, spoke at length about what to expect from the planned monster mash-up Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The slasher movies in the franchise has been able to successfully turn characters like Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and more into slasher villains. With Peter Pan’s addition and other slated character-based movies like Pinocchio Unstrung, and Bambi: The Reckoning the universe has enough characters to bid against each other. However, Chambers revealed that there is more to come.

“I’ve not really spoken much about this yet, but Mary Poppins will be in it, and she’s going to be a kiddy snatcher as well. So I’m sure her and Peter Pan are going to get on like a house on fire. And then there’s also the Mad Hatter. I think those three are going to be the worst of the worst. We’ve introduced Peter and later down the line we will introduce the other two in their own films.”

What to Expect From ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’?

“It’s going to be wild and I want to kill a lot of [characters] in it,” said Chambers of the ultimate crossover movie. He further shared his ideas as to which characters he’d like the audience to root for (read: blood-soaked Pooh is better than Peter Pan) and which ones will be absolutely vile. “I want it to be nasty. Anyone you get attached to and you’re getting fond of, don’t trust that they’re going to survive.” He further hinted,

As a storyteller, I don’t like stuff where no one dies and there’s no stakes. These introductory films, do not think Wendy will survive it, or Christopher Robin will survive it. None of them are safe. And I think that it’s fun to do that. So, I think there will not be many survivors. And that’s with the villains as well, so it’ll be fun.”

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is out January 13 for a limited release. Stay tuned to Collider for more Poohniverse updates.