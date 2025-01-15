The Twisted Childhood Universe that began with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has brought forth its third movie in the franchise, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which has buzzed on social media with innovative ways the child-snatching protagonist is making his kills. The universe has cemented its place amid the fans of the horror sub-genre and can give many slashers a run for their money. However, there’s no stopping this universe, as director Scott Chambers recently revealed to Screen Rant his plans for the upcoming monster mashup Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, the crossover movie with all the seen and some yet-to-be-seen characters, and we are getting the movie “quick.”

“I very much plan on shooting this summer, and it just depends,” Chambers said of his plans to shoot the upcoming crossover feature. He further affirms that the team would love to “turn it around and release it for the Halloween period of 2025.” Nonetheless, with the growing popularity of these movies and high fan expectations, Chambers does not want to dish out a half-baked movie. “I don't want to rush it” he said, “So I don't want to just smash it out and that everyone's disappointed. I am going to take time with it, but I never work slow anyway. I'm not used to doing that. So you'll get it quick.” The director further went on to share the filming and release window revealing.

I feel like at the moment where we stand, the time period for this coming out would be like Halloween 2025. But if we miss that, it'll probably be the first quarter of 2026, so it won't be far off it.

‘Poohniverese: Monsters Assemble’ Will Be as Nasty as It Gets

In the latest feature, which portrays Peter Pan as a child snatcher, Wendy encounters a twisted Tinkerbell as she tries to rescue her brother, Michael, from the evil clutches of Peter Pan. Prior to it, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel saw Pooh, Tigger and Piglet go on a bloody rampage. And before the monsters assemble, Chambers wants to add some more characters like Pinocchio, Bambi, Mary Poppins, and more to the roster. As for the crossover movie, the director isn’t shying away from a bloodbath as he previously teased, “I want it to be nasty. Anyone you get attached to, and you’re getting fond of, don’t trust that they’re going to survive.” So don’t get too attached.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will drop sometime in 2025. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble (2025) Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chamber , Megan Plactio , Roxanne McKee , Lewis Santer Main Genre Horror Franchise(s) The Twisted Childhood Universe

