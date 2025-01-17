The Twisted Childhood Universe has another success on its hands as Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare extends its limited release. Started with Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which represented the fan favorite bear as a gory slasher the franchise has championed the cause of turning beloved fairytale characters into horrific creatures, who are being loved by the audience. Now the makers have unveiled a new poster teasing the monster mash up film, Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

The new poster pits Pooh against Peter Pan as the tag line reads, “place your bets.” The exciting poster will certainly tease the fans of the franchise, who’d love to see the monsters going up against each other. Hopefully, the character designs will get better as Pooh has already gotten a better look since the first film.

What Do We Know About ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’?

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will bring together all the monsters in the franchise to pit them against each other. Who’ll be the final big bad of the feature remains to be seen however, director Scott Chambers, shared the production timeline for the feature, “I very much plan on shooting this summer, and it just depends.” He further shared that there will be more characters who’ll be joining Peter and Pooh in the roster. Sharing the filming details, he said, “I don't want to rush it. So I don't want to just smash it out and that everyone's disappointed. I am going to take time with it, but I never work slow anyway. I'm not used to doing that. So you'll get it quick.” The director further went on to share the filming and release window revealing.

“I feel like at the moment where we stand, the time period for this coming out would be like Halloween 2025. But if we miss that, it'll probably be the first quarter of 2026, so it won't be far off it.”

The slasher movies in the franchise has been able to successfully turn characters like Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and more into slasher villains. With Peter Pan’s addition and other slated character-based movies like Pinocchio Unstrung, Bambi: The Reckoning, Alice the Mad and more the universe has enough characters to bid against each other.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will drop sometime in 2025. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is in theaters for this weekend. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the new poster above.