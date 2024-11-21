Audiences are one step closer to witnessing the devastating events of Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble. According to Deadline, the highly-anticipated crossover will start filming in March. The movie will bring together the monsters introduced in the franchise that started with the release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. All of these adaptations are possible thanks to how the characters featured in the series have entered the public domain in recent years. Plot details connected to Poohniverse: Monsters Assembled are still under wraps, but is has been stated that the project is aiming to debut on the big screen at some point in the near future.

The movie written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield introduced a version of Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) who had to get away from the creatures who were his friends back when he was a child. The movie earned $7.7 million at the global box office. Thanks to its very moderate budget, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey was deemed a success, leading Rhys Frake-Waterfield to develop an entire franchise centered around twisted iterations of characters from stories aimed at children.

Upcoming installments of the franchise include Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning. The film based on the boy who didn't want to grow up will be written and directed by Scott Jeffrey. The premise of the story will be focused on Wendy Darling (Megan Placito), who must rescue her brother after he's been kidnapped by Peter Pan (Martin Portlock) and Tinker Bell (Kit Green). When it comes to the horror story based on Bambi, Dan Allen will introduce audiences to a version of the animal who will look for vengeance after the death of his mother.

The Universe Continues to Expand

While Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will serve as a massive event in the narrative of the franchise, there are plenty more horror narratives in development that will be set in the world of the series. Pinocchio: Unstrung will feature the wooden doll doing whatever is necessary in order to become a real boy. Beyond that, a sequel to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will see the titular monster portrayed by Craig David Dowsett wreaking havoc once again. One of the most successful independent projects of the past decade will continue to expand over the course of the next two years.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble will premiere in theaters at some point in the near future. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.