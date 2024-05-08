The career of Chris Pine is one adored by his legions of followers, with the actor first getting his big break in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Known for his stellar work in front of the camera, Pine is finally ready to step behind it, with his directorial debut about to debut on our screens.

A love letter to Los Angeles, Pine, and his talented team have been working for quite some time to put the project together, with filming beginning almost 2 years ago. That being said, the feature did actually make its full debut at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, sometimes the public and critics can disagree, with many still waiting excitedly for the movie to launch. With a trailer having just been released, anticipation is higher than ever, so, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Poolman so far.

Poolman (2023) Follows a hapless dreamer and would-be philosopher who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block in sunny LA. When he uncovers the greatest water heist, he does what he can to protect his precious LA. Release Date September 11, 2023 Director Chris Pine Cast Chris Pine , Annette Bening , Danny DeVito , Jennifer Jason Leigh , DeWanda Wise Runtime 100 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Chris Pine , Ian Gotler Studio(s) AGC Studios , Barry Linen Motion Pictures , Shiny Penny Productions , Wicious Pictures Distributor(s) Vertical Entertainment

When Is 'Poolman' Coming Out?

The official release date for Poolman is May 10, 2024. This date also marks the US release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and comes just a week before the US release of John Krasinski's IF.

Is There a Trailer For 'Poolman'?

The first trailer for Poolman was released by Vertical Entertainment on March 14, 2024.

Officially released on April 4, and available to watch above, the most recent trailer for Poolman showcases Pine as the idle, work-fearing Darren Barrenmen. Leading his pensive life as the titular Poolman, the calming walls soon begin to crumble as he and his friends are thrust into the role of detectives as they try and break down the local judicial system. With plenty of room for laughs and a unique premise, there may just be plenty to enjoy when Poolman hits screens.

Who Stars in 'Poolman'?

Not just happy to co-write and direct the movie, Pine also stars as Darren Barrenman. Best known for roles in the likes of theStar Trekreboot and Wonder Woman, Pine has been amainstay on screens for the past 20 years, with this foray into directing just the next step on his remarkable journey to date.

Joining Pine on the project in named roles are the likes of Annette Bening (American Beauty) as Diane, Ray Wise (24) and Juliet Mills (Passions) as Mr. and Mrs. Van Patterson, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo) as Susan, Stephen Tobolowsky (Glee) as Judge Toronkowski, and Danny DeVito (Matilda) as Jack. Part of the ensemble in unnamed roles is the likes of DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It), Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption), John Ortiz (American Fiction), and Ariana DeBose (Hamilton), with this movie marking a reunion of sorts for her and Pine following Disney's Wish.

What is 'Poolman' About?

An official synopsis for Poolman reads:

"Poolman tells the story of Darren Barrenman (Pine), a native Angeleno who spends his days looking after the pool of the Tahitian Tiki apartment block and fighting to make his hometown a better place to live."

Reading somewhat akin to the Jack Nicholson classic Chinatown, this synopsis is bathed in intrigue, with the possibility for tender drama and top comedy clear. In a conversation with Deadline, producer Stacey Sher spoke about the movie, saying:

"Poolman is wildly optimistic, wear-its-heart-on-its-sleeve-but-for-the-better sort of way type of movie. I think for all of us, in times that were kind of challenging and we were all coming out of the pandemic, to have something that is optimistic and positive and singular, that you can have as a shared experience, I think is what we all got into film for."

Who is Behind 'Poolman'?

Of course, the biggest talking point concerning the behind-the-scenes team of Poolman is the man in the director's seat, with this movie Pine's first ever feature film as director. Pine also co-wrote the project with Ian Gotler, with executive producers including the likes of Matthew Dwyer, Jeff Elliott, and Stuart Ford. Producers on the film include the likes of Patty Jenkins, Pine himself, and the aforementioned Sher, who, in her interview with Deadline, spoke of her experience with Pine as director, saying:

"He (Pine) had a very specific vision and its there on the page, the tone, the idiosyncrasy, the specificity that he was going after for the performance, was all there and then when we first met it was clear to me what he wanted". She then added, "Chris has an incredible eye for design and wardrobe, he has exquisite taste, and a great attention to detail, so it was pretty seamless. Because he is such an empathetic person, he started with character and went into plot from there and he was great with all these cast members.”

