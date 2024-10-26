Although the summer has come to an end and pool owners are tossing the covers back on their at-home oases, Chris Pine’s directorial debut is about to cannonball onto streaming next month to cool viewers down. On November 8, Hulu will celebrate the arrival of the Star Trek star’s first foray into filmmaking with Poolman. Along with helming the feature, Pine also plays the leading role in the production, which sees him as none other than a poolman named Darren Barrenman. With a positive attitude, some close friends, and a dedication to making Los Angeles the best city that it can possibly be, Darren is prepared to clean up more than just the chemical-filled water in his apartment complex.

With a full-time job as the Tahitian Tiki apartment building’s poolman, Darren has gotten to know his neighbors well. But what he knows even better is what his beloved hometown of Los Angeles is doing right and what it’s doing wrong. An active community advocate during town hall meetings, Darren meets his match when he sets his eyes on city councilman, Stephen Toronkowski (Stephen Tobolowsky). After receiving a tip concerning some sketchy dealings that the councilman has had with the water company, Darren sets off on a quest to put an end to his archenemy’s political hold once and for all.

The cast of Poolman is a true who’s who of recognizable faces. Included in the lineup is Annette Bening (Nyad), DeWanda Wise (Three Women), Clancy Brown (Gen V), Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ray Wise (Twin Peaks), and more.

‘Poolman’ Had a Difficult Time Staying Afloat

Along with starring in and breaking ground as a director with Poolman, Pine also co-penned the production alongside Ian Gotler. Clearly, the piece was a passion project for the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves star, which makes its flop with critics all the more tough to swallow. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits with an abysmal 21% critics’ approval rating, one of the lowest to come from his on-screen career.

In her review of the film, Collider’s Tania Hussain echoed the sentiments of many other critics, writing:

“For Poolman to be Pine’s directing debut is sad and, quite frankly, disappointing. Though he is good at developing a style through details and bringing out some solid talent, it doesn’t quite come together in terms of rhythm and pacing, creating a slow film that only picks up in pieces. But then, it never returns to that specific rhythm for a movie that could succeed in its finale. Instead, Poolman ends up rather messy and the mystery ends with more questions than answers, leaving us confused along the way and disconnected from the story and its characters. It falls short in every way for a story that could've worked in a vacuum as a possible short film, but not as a cohesive feature with strong, connective tissue throughout its sequences.”

Still, should you decide to take a jump into the deep end and give Poolman a chance, you can catch the title when it arrives on Hulu on November 8.