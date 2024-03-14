The Big Picture Chris Pine stars and directs the neo-noir comedy Poolman, with a metafictional trailer narrated by his character Darren Barrenman.

Barrenman gets caught up in a conspiracy when hired as a private detective.

Despite a muted reception at the Toronto International Film Festival, Poolman will splash into theaters on May 10, 2024.

Chris Pine is out of his depth in the new trailer for Poolman. The comedy neo-noir, which Pine both stars in and directs, will splash into theaters on May 10. In a metafictional gag that sets the tone for the film, the trailer is narrated by Pine's character, Darren Barrenman, the poolman of the title, writing moviegoers a thank-you note on a vintage typewriter for taking the time to watch the trailer. After poking fun at the current trend to preface a trailer with a rapid-fire montage of images from it — "Wait a minute, stop! You're gonna ruin the end of the movie!" — he goes on to outline the movie's shaggy plot.

Barrenman is a Lebowski-esque pool cleaner who lives a simple existence, hanging out with his pals Dianne and Jack (Annette Bening and Danny DeVito) and his girlfriend Susan (Jennifer Jason Leigh), until a femme fatale (DeWanda Wise) hires him as a private detective, drawing him into a sprawling conspiracy involving corruption at Los Angeles City Hall, courtesy of Stephen Tobolowsky and Clancy Brown. A montage of what Barrenman describes as "some cool images set to awesome music" ensues. Will Darren solve the mystery? Does that tree know something about his past? And what's with that lizard? Those answers can only be found in theaters this spring.

Who Is Chris Pine?

Image via AGC Studios

The son of actors Robert Pine (CHiPs) and Gwynne Gilford (Masters of the Universe), Chris Pine made his acting debut in a guest spot on an episode of ER. He broke out with his well-received performance as Captain James T. Kirk in J.J. Abrams' reboot of Star Trek, a role he would reprise in two sequels. He subsequently had lead roles in Unstoppable, Outlaw King, and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, as well as the thriller series I Am the Night. He starred as Steve Trevor opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and its sequel, and credits those films' director, Patty Jenkins, with inspiring him to direct. He recently voiced the villain Magnifico in the Disney animated film Wish and has sequels in development for both Star Trek and last year's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Poolman debuted at last year's Toronto International Film Festival, where it got a muted reception from critics, and currently holds a 23% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review, Collider's Tania Hussain called the film a "belly flop," and found that it was "a rhythmically erratic and flatly steered film that never makes it above the surface".

Poolman will hit theaters on May 10, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for updates, and watch the new trailer for Poolman at EW.