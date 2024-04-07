The Big Picture Poor Things challenges traditional Oscar fare with unique storytelling and themes of empowerment and self-discovery for a strong female lead.

Bella's journey as an artificially created being explores ethical dilemmas and themes of fear of the unknown, overturning typical Frankenstein tropes.

Stone's character in Poor Things celebrates themes of sexual liberation, showcasing her agency and self-confidence in a male-dominated society.

The end-of-year awards cycle leading up to the Academy Awards can often be a grueling stretch of time for film fans, as hearing about the same films over and over again can grow very frustrating. Although the Oscars have typically avoided more obtuse and challenging films in favor of traditional “awards bait,” the success of Poor Things suggests that the Academy is finally opening itself up to more idiosyncratic projects.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ uproarious horror romance satire managed to make upward of $100 million at the box office. It took home the trophies for Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Actress for Emma Stone. Although the film uses its extravagant science fiction world setting to tell a universal story of self-discovery, Poor Things drew inspiration from real figures in the life of Frankenstein author Mary Shelley.

‘Poor Things’ Is Really a ‘Frankenstein’ Story

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things is set within the high society of Victorian London. After becoming a student to the idiosyncratic scientist Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), the medical student Max McCandles (Ramy Youssef) discovers that the strange inventor has uncovered the body of a recently deceased woman that died by suicide upon jumping from a bridge. Godwin inserted the consciousness of an infant into the woman’s body, creating Bella Baxter (Stone). Poor Things analyzes how an artificially created being can create consciousness, and theorizes on the ethical dilemma that Godwin faces. While he is responsible for Bella’s creation, he realizes that she has quickly become wise beyond her infantile mind.

Poor Things draws from Frankenstein’s story about the relationship between a creator and their creation; in a particularly funny recurring joke, Bella refers to Godwin as “God,” suggesting that he is the only creator she can identify. The warning about mankind’s desire to “play God” is a recurring theme throughout many adaptations of Frankenstein, as the character of Victor learns the consequences of meddling with forces that he does not truly understand. However, Poor Things manages to invert the structure of a Frankenstein story because it focuses on Bella’s perspective; instead of casting aside her as a monster or victim, the film gives her agency as she begins to discover the wondrous world that surrounds her.

Although Bella’s journey ultimately becomes an empowering one, Poor Things reflects Frankenstein's themes of mankind’s fear of the unknown. Bella’s inherent curiosity about the world and willingness to believe in the integrity of others leads her to be taken advantage of by some deceitful men, including the deceitful lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). While Frankenstein’s monster usually pays the ultimate price for his curiosity in adaptations of Shelley’s original story, Poor Things inverts this formula by having Bella take ownership of her own life. After reuniting with Max, Bella manages to overpower the violent man Alfie (Christopher Abbot), who was married to the woman whose body she inhabits. After Godwin dies, Bella’s journey comes full circle when she fulfills his legacy by becoming a surgeon herself.

Who Was The Real Isabella Baxter?

Although there have been discussions about turning her life into the basis of a biopic, Shelley’s relationship with the actual Isabella Baxter has been obscured from many records of her life. In her youth, Shelley faced significant social pressures and struggled to connect with others. After her father, William Godwin (who inspired Dafoe’s character in Poor Things), arranged for Shelley to stay with the family of the Scotsman Richard Baxter, she became close friends with his middle daughter, Isabella. The two remained close throughout their youth, allowing Shelley to begin a writing career that predated her breakthrough with Frankenstein.

Despite the intimate connection they shared with each other, Shelley and Baxter were separated as a result of the latter’s marriage. In 1814, Baxter was married to the incendiary writer David Booth; Booth was later excommunicated from the Glasite Church because he had been married to Baxter’s older sister, Margaret. As a result of the controversy, Booth did not allow Baxter to share any future conversations with Shelley. Although Baxter’s story has been creatively adapted by some authors, it’s often absent when discussing the legacy of Frankenstein.

‘Poor Things’ Celebrates Isabella Baxter With the Theme of Sexual Liberation

Image via Searchlight Pictures

While her name itself may be an obscure one, Baxter’s name is used in Poor Things as a tribute to Shelley. By combining a fantasy version of Shelley’s secret lover with the themes of her most famous work of fiction, Poor Things gives an alternative, happy ending to the life of the Frankenstein author. Although Poor Things is very satirical of class relations and the salacious nature of men, the scenes detailing Bella’s sexual desires are treated with sincerity and respect for the real Baxter.

In the weeks following Stone’s historic second Oscar win for Best Actress, Poor Things saw some controversy based on the manner in which the film characterizes Bella’s sexuality. While the film has no shortage of graphic content, Stone’s role in producing the film ensured that she retained agency over the way Bella’s intimacy was handled. Bella is entirely conscious of this aspect of herself and takes ownership of her decisions. The film also invokes some of its strongest humor when Bella’s self-confidence and charisma catches the men around her off guard; it’s rare to see a woman hold such power, particularly during this era of history.

Poor Things' success is evidence that Stone and Lanthimos have one of the best director-actors working relationships in the industry right now. Stone first appeared in Lanthimos’ outrageous historical satire The Favourite, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The duo will collaborate once more on the upcoming ensemble dramedy Kinds of Kindness, which looks promising and co-stars Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer.

