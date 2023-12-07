It’s fair to say that Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is one of the most interesting directors working today. With wide-ranging modern classics, including The Lobster and The Favourite, Lanthimos has made a career out of turning the weirdest characters and circumstances into the most compelling. Now, reteaming with Emma Stone, he is back with yet another festival darling, Poor Things. Set in a steampunk Victorian city, the film tells the story of a young woman named Bella, brought to life by an unorthodox scientist. Taking inspiration from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, this film expands that story into something much more outrageous and compelling. Featuring a cast of prominent actors including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things is set to become a major player in this year’s awards race.

Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a young woman whose inanimate corpse is found and brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter. Giving her the brain of an infant, Baxter raises her to be an inquisitive albeit unfiltered young woman who is eager to learn about the world. As unorthodox as they come, Bella’s curiosity about sex, moral taboos, and unwritten societal rules make her repulsive to some but endlessly desirable to others.

Stone first became famous through her supporting roles in 2000s comedies like Superbad and The House Bunny. Since then, she has starred in several critically acclaimed films including Birdman and La La Land, the latter of which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She previously worked with Yorgos Lanthimos on The Favourite as Abigail Masham, an ambitious but morally dubious young woman. She is set to star in Lanthimos’ next feature, Kind of Kindness (previously titled AND). Currently, she is starring alongside Nathan Fielder in the Showtime series, The Curse.

Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn

Mark Ruffalo plays Duncan Wedderburn, a foppish lawyer who becomes immediately enamored with Bella Baxter. With lots of money and few plans, he becomes the perfect guide to the outside world so Bella agrees to elope with him. Taking her on a madcap tour across continents, Duncan introduces her to the most outrageous and hedonistic corners of society.

Ruffalo first gained acclaim and stardom by starring in dramas like You Can Count on Me and comedies like 13 Going on 30. He received his first Oscar nomination for the family comedy-drama, The Kids Are All Right and has since been nominated for his roles in Foxcatcher and Spotlight. Most famous for playing the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he also regularly stars in indie projects and is set to work with Bong Joon-Ho on his upcoming film Mickey 17.

Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter

Willem Dafoe plays Dr. Godwin Baxter, an unorthodox scientist who brings Bella back to life after finding her unresponsive corpse. Slightly monstrous looking thanks to his surgeon father’s cruel but innovative experimental grafting surgeries on him, Dr. Godwin is not a mad man, but a kind of loving father figure to Bella. Channeling his rejection and isolation leads him to design a life without limits for his new creation.

Dafoe got his start in the 1980s in movies like Platoon and Mississippi Burning. He is most famous for his role as the Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. Recently, he has starred in several critically acclaimed films including The Lighthouse, The Florida Project, and The French Dispatch. Next year he will play a key role in Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice 2, and will reunite with Lanthimos for Kind of Kindness as well as director Robert Eggers for Nosferatu.

Ramy Youssef as Max McCandless

Ramy Youssef plays Max McCandless, a poverty-stricken but bright young doctor looking to make a name for himself. While studying under Dr. Godwin Baxter, the renowned surgeon decides to take him under his wing and set him up with his young creation, Bella, hoping they will marry.

Youssef is most famous for creating and starring in the Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama, Ramy, which follows a first-generation American Muslim and the challenges he faces in this politically and spiritually divided world. This year, Youssef also lent his voice to Disney's musical fantasy film, Wish, alongside Ariana DeBose. His next project is the animated comedy series #1 Happy Family USA, which will premiere on Prime Video next year.

Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley

Jerrod Carmichael plays Harry Astley, an English gentleman whom Bella meets on her travels. Like most men Bella meets, he falls in love with her when she challenges his cynical and imperialist way of living. Primarily a comedian,

Carmichael previously created and starred in his own sitcom named The Jerrod Carmichael Show, alongside Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish. He recently starred in and directed the critically acclaimed black comedy, On the Count of Three.

Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington

Christopher Abbott plays Alfie Blessington, a military general who becomes an important player in Bella’s life in the third act. Offering new ideas and revelations, he offers Bella another chance to change and reflect.

Abbott first rose to prominence in 2012 when he played Marnie’s boyfriend, Charlie, on the hit HBO comedy-drama, Girls. Since then, he has garnered critical acclaim for his roles in several independent films including It Comes at Night and James White. Next year, he will join Sony's Spider-Man spin-off universe as the supervillain, The Foreigner, in Kraven the Hunter.

Margaret Qualley as Felicity

Margaret Qualley plays Felicity, the second creation of Dr. Godwin Baxter. In a bid to cure his longing for Bella, he creates Felicity as a replacement, but she, unfortunately, lacks Bella’s unique spirit.

Qualley gained critical acclaim in 2019 when she starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and got nominated for an Emmy for her role as Ann Reinking in Fosse/Verdon. Since then, she has starred alongside her mother, Andie MacDowell, in the Netflix miniseries, Maid. She is also set to reunite with Lanthimos in the upcoming Kind of Kindness and will also star in Ethan Coen’s solo feature, Drive-Away Dolls.

Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney

Kathryn Hunter plays Madame Swiney, a Parisian madame. After hiring Bella, she becomes one of the star clients for customers at her brothel.

Hunter is best known for portraying Arabella Figg in the Harry Potter film series. Recently, she starred as the Three Witches in Joel Coen’s haunting adaptation, The Tragedy of Macbeth. In 2024, she will star in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis alongside Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza.

Suzy Bemba as Toinette

Suzy Bemba plays Toinette, a fellow sex worker and Socialist who becomes a loyal companion to Bella while working at the brothel.

Bemba currently stars in the series Everything is Well and is set to star in L’esprit Coubertin with Emmanuelle Bercot and Benjamin Voisin.

Hanna Schygulla as Martha Von Kurtzroc

Hanna Schygulla plays Martha Von Kurtzroc, an elderly libertine whom Bella meets aboard a ship.

A legend of New German Cinema, Schygulla starred in several classics by director Rainer Werner Fassbinder like The Marriage of Maria Braun. Recently, she starred in Francois Ozon's Peter Von Kant, a remake of her own film, The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant.