The Big Picture Emma Stone-led sci-fi comedy Poor Things will be available on digital on February 27, just in time for the Oscars where it will compete for 11 awards.

The film follows Bella, a young woman with the brain of an infant raised by her creator, Dr. Godwin Baxter, and her adventures in the outside world.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases of Poor Things include a bonus featurette and three deleted scenes, giving viewers a deeper look into the film's creation and Bella's journey.

It's almost time for Bella Baxter to come home, as Searchlight Pictures announced that Yorgos Lanthimos's critical darling Poor Things will be available on digital on February 27. The release date is just in time for viewers who haven't seen the Emma Stone-led coming-of-age sci-fi comedy to catch up before the Oscars on March 10, where it will compete for 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. A physical release on Blu-ray and DVD will follow soon after on March 12.

Poor Things is a bizarre Frankenstein-like tale about Bella (Stone), a young woman resurrected with the brain of an infant and raised as the adoptive child of sorts of her creator, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). As she grows up in an adult's body, she matures rapidly and is engrossed by the idea of seeing the outside world. With the help of the slimy lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), Bella runs off to discover everything she's missed, including the pleasures and the miseries of people across every continent, and ultimately find equality and liberation. Lanthimos adapted the film from the 1992 Alasdair Gray novel of the same name with help from screenplay writer Tony McNamara.

Stone leads and produces the film in her third collaboration with Lanthimos, following his 2018 Oscar winner The Favourite and the short film Bleat. The director and star are also set to unite once again on his next project, the anthology film Kinds of Kindness which will reunite her with her Poor Things co-stars Dafoe and Margaret Qualley along with The Favourite's Joe Alwyn. Lanthimos's latest, meanwhile, boasts a star-studded supporting cast with Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, Jerrod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, Vicki Pepperdine, and Hanna Schygulla rounding out the bunch.

'Poor Things' Comes Home With a Featurette and "Deleted Things"

The Blu-ray and DVD releases of Poor Things come with a few extra things for viewers who want to pick Lanthimos's brain and learn about the creation of his bonkers new film. Packed inside is the bonus featurette "Possessing Beauty," in which the director, Stone, and more walk through all aspects of Bella Baxter's world, including the costumes, prosthetics, and makeup used to transform the cast. Dafoe also takes viewers through the Baxter home to show the ways it was built to accompany the mad scientist Godwin and Bella. Also included are three deleted scenes from Bella's adventure called "Brothel Doctor," "Alfie's Chapter," and "Bella's Notebook."

Poor Things has earned plenty of accolades - it won the Golden Lion prize at Venice and scored Golden Globes wins for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress (Motion Picture Musical or Comedy) - and is still up for more, but it's also a box office hit. The film recently crossed the $80 million USD mark thanks to a strong $50 million USD international box office. Since it's still in theaters, there's still a slight hope it can pass Lanthimo's biggest financial success, The Favourite, which grossed $95 million USD during its run.

Poor Things comes home digitally on February 27 and on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12. Check out the trailer below.