Poor Things is based on Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone reunite following their work on The Favourite with Olivia Coleman and Rachel Weisz.

New behind-the-scenes images from Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming drama about a young woman figuring out what life is all about, tease a mystical adventure. Unlike other movies focusing on a journey of self-discovery, Bella Baxter's (Emma Stone) story will be different because she will be resurrected during an experiment after taking her own life, similar to how Frankenstein's monster was brought to life against his will. The film will follow Bella as she tries to understand a world that will treat her like an adult, even if she lacks the memories or life experience that would make her one. In the new images released via Entertainment Weekly, Stone takes on Lanthimos' colorful world with fervor.

Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) brings Bella to life, and he will try to keep her away from the horrors that she can run into in the world, even if he might not be the best possible guardian to take care of her. But after meeting Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), Bella decides to run away with him, sprinting towards a world she doesn't understand with a man she can't trust. If she wants to survive everything that's coming her way, she will need to find a way to understand how the world works, and quickly. Unfortunately for her, the people who have only lived once don't understand it, either.

Poor Things is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. Resurrected as a new being, Bella doesn't see things the way she did when she decided to take her own life, and the new perspective in her brain will take her through a very dangerous journey. Ramy Youssef and Christopher Abbott will be a part of the adaptation's supporting cast, with Bella's story about to hit the big screen.

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Are a Team

Poor Things won't be the first time Lanthimos and Stone have worked together on a project, with the pair previously collaborating on The Favourite, a period piece featuring a love triangle between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), Abigail Hill (Stone) and Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz). The actress and the filmmaker are back with a very different type of project, set to explore how life experiences can deeply change a person over time. It remains to be seen if Bella will be able to survive heading back into the real world.

Poor Things premieres in theaters in the United States on December 8. You can check out the new images from the film below:

Poor Things Release Date September 8, 2023 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone Rating R Main Genre Horror Genres Horror, Sci-Fi Writers Tony McNamara

