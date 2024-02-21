The Big Picture Poor Things surpasses $100 million globally, affirming critical and commercial success for director Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy fantasy film.

Emma Stone shines in her role, earning acclaim and awards for her performance in Poor Things , with 11 Oscar nominations for the film.

With stunning visuals and positive reviews, Poor Things follows the journey of a resurrected young woman in a unique take on the Frankenstein tale.

There will be no pity party for Poor Things, the dark comedy fantasy film that has already caught the audience’s fancy and proven its popularity in over two months of release. Having just completed its 11th weekend in theaters across the globe, Poor Thingspassed a massive box office milestone, setting itself up for further gains as it enters Oscars month as the second most-nominated film at this year's ceremony.

Poor Things has grossed $32 million domestically, and another $67 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global total of $99.6 million till President’s Day on Monday. On Tuesday, it passed the coveted $100 million mark globally, emerging as the biggest film of director Yorgos Lanthimos’ career. The filmmaker’s most successful film previously was his 2018 period dark comedy The Favourite, which concluded its theatrical run with around $95 million worldwide and earned star Emma Stone an Oscar nod.

The Favourite marked Lanthimos’ first collaboration with Stone, who has since become something of a muse. She’s getting all sorts of acclaim for her performance in Poor Things, having recently won the Best Actress BAFTA. She’s also nominated for an Oscar; the film has 11 nods in total at the upcoming Academy Awards. Stone and Lanthimos will reunite on the already completed anthology film Kinds of Kindness, and it was recently reported that they might work together for the fourth time on a remake of the 2003 Korean sci-fi comedy Save the Green Planet!

'Poor Things' Has Turned Out To Be a Critical and Commercial Smash Hit

While Stone is no stranger to box office success — her biggest hit remains The Amazing Spider-Man, which grossed over $750 million worldwide — Poor Things would have hardly been described as four-quadrant sure-thing prior to its release. A take on the Frankenstein tale, the film follows a young woman who goes on a journey of liberation after she is resurrected by a scientist. Poor Things sits at a “fresh” 92% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaimehailing Stone’s performance as the “best of her career,” and declaring the film “a staggering visual accomplishment.”

The film’s top markets overseas are Mexico ($18.3 million), the U.K. ($8.5 million), Italy ($7.9 million), Germany ($4.5 million) and France ($4.1 million). Poor Thingswill no doubt get the customary Oscars bump if it is able to win a few honors next month. Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and others, the film is currently playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.