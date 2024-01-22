The Big Picture Poor Things continues to perform well at the box office, grossing $20 million domestically and $33 million globally against a reported budget of $35 million.

Audiences can expect a wider release of the film in the coming weeks and a potential boost in numbers after the Oscars, where Emma Stone is a favorite for Best Actress.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos has a track record of critical and commercial success, with his previous film The Favourite earning 10 nominations and grossing nearly $100 million worldwide.

Still not in proper wide release, director Yorgos Lanthimos’ awards season favorite, Poor Things, continued to deliver strong numbers at the box office. The surreal black comedy has been playing domestically for a full six weeks, and has now grossed $20 million. With an additional $13 million coming from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at an impressive $33 million, against a reported budget of $35 million.

Poor Things will likely experience a typical bump in numbers after it earns a few nods at the Oscars this week, as it is touted to. Audiences around the world can also expect a more expansive global roll-out in the coming weeks, assuming, of course, that it gets the sort of attention that is expected of it at the Academy Awards. Emma Stone is a hot favorite in the Best Actress category, while Lanthimos would hope to repeat the success of their last collaboration together, the period dark comedy The Favourite, which earned 10 nominations a few years ago.

Released in just nine domestic locations in early December, Poor Things delivered one of the best per-theater averages of the year. It expanded into 82 locations in the following week, and then into 800 locations the week after that. This weekend — its seventh — the film further increased its theatrical footprint, playing in 1,400 domestic locations and delivering $2 million across the three-day frame. The film’s top offshore markets are the U.K. ($2.3 million), Australia ($1.4 million), France ($1.1 million) and Germany ($800,000).

Can 'Poor Things' Generate Mainstream Appreciation?

Lanthimos made a name for himself in his home country, Greece, before making his big Hollywood debut with the absurdist comedy drama The Lobster, which grossed 18 million worldwide and earned him a Best Original Screenplay nod at the Oscars. Lanthimos followed it up with the psychological thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which served as an introduction for Barry Keoghan, and went on to gross $10 million worldwide. The Favourite remains his top-grossing film with nearly $100 million worldwide; it also scored the filmmaker his third and fourth Oscar nominations.

Reviews for Poor Things have been exceedingly positive. The film sits at a “fresh” 94% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a rave from Collider’s Ross Bonaime, who called it “a staggering visual accomplishment, a hilarious screenplay brought to life by an incredible ensemble cast, and, quite simply, one of—if not the best—films of 2023." Also starring Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott and Margaret Qualley, Poor Things is playing in theaters.

