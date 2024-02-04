The Big Picture Poor Things has seen its box office takings explode to $68.3 million globally, boosted by critical acclaim and Oscar nominations.

The film had the top-earning limited opening release of 2023 and continues to perform well, with an estimated revenue of $2.1 million in North America.

Overseas, Poor Things has had a remarkable hold, with strong performances in key markets and a debut in Brazil that exceeded expectations.

Searchlight's Poor Things began its theatrical life as a limited-release film before rolling out wide as the weeks went by. And it has been rewarded enormously as the film's global release has seen its box office takings explode to $68.3 million globally in the wake of both positive critical acclaim, word-of-mouth, and a swathe of Oscar nominations. The film, starring Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe and directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, began life in just nine venues in early December, delivering one of the highest per-theater averages for the year. In its second week, the movie expanded to 82 theaters and then to 800 theaters in the third week.

Eight weeks on, the film keeps performing superbly. The movie has become the top-earning limited opening release of 2023. It maintains strong earnings throughout North America, with an estimated revenue of $2.1 million, experiencing just a 27% decrease across 1,950 theaters. This brings its total estimated earnings to $28.2 million so far. With eleven Oscar nods, Stone a hot favorite to win Best Actress, and weeks until the ceremony, the film will most likely continue to ride the crest of a wave.

Overseas and continuing from the previous weekend, Poor Things experienced a remarkable overall hold of -23% in markets where it had already opened. The film demonstrated strong performance in several key markets, including Italy with a -9% drop, Spain at -13%, Germany at -15%, Mexico at -26%, France at -28%, the UK and Japan both at -39%, and Australia at -40%. In Brazil, the film debuted at the third spot, bringing in an estimated $0.5M. This opening is +125% greater than Lanthimos' The Favourite, and marks the second-largest debut for a Searchlight Pictures film, trailing only The Shape of Water.

What Is 'Poor Things' About?

Poor Things revolves around Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter, after her suicide. Bella is resurrected with the brain of her unborn child, leading to a character who is both naive and intellectually curious, experiencing the world for the first time. The story follows her adventures — and misadventures — as she navigates through a series of escapades, relationships, and societal expectations, discovering the power an independent woman can hold while learning about her own sexuality and the influence she can wield over both men and women as a result of her newfound discovery.

The novel, "Poor Things", by Alasdair Gray is a satirical take on Victorian literature and society, mixing elements of science fiction, romance, and social commentary. Set in Glasgow, Scotland, the book explores themes of identity, autonomy, and the nature of humanity through its fantastical and often absurdly funny plot.

Poor Things is in theaters now.

