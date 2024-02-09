The Big Picture Poor Things , directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a box office hit, grossing nearly $80 million worldwide and surpassing his previous film, The Favourite.

The film had a successful release strategy with gradual expansions and received 11 Oscar nominations, leading to a 37% increase in weekend numbers.

Poor Things tells the story of Bella Baxter, a woman resurrected by a scientist, and features a star-studded cast including Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, and Mark Ruffalo. It is considered one of the best films of 2023 with a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ surreal dark comedy, Poor Things, has turned into quite the runaway hit at the box office. Searchlight Pictures stuck to its guns, giving the movie the sort of platformed release that it has mastered over the years, and the strategy worked. After playing in limited release for a few weeks, Poor Things received gradual expansions, before entering a proper wide release to capitalize on the attention that it received at the Oscars nominations.

The movie has now attained new heights commercially, both domestically and worldwide. After over two months in theaters, Poor Things has grossed nearly $30 million domestically and $50 million from overseas markets. Today, the film will hit the $80 million mark worldwide, and will then set its sights on overtaking Lanthimos’ biggest-ever hit, 2018’s period dark comedy The Favourite. Also starring Poor Things’ Emma Stone — the filmmaker and actor will reunite for the third time soon — the movie ended its theatrical run with $95 million.

Poor Thingsopened in just nine domestic locations back in early December, and delivered one of the best per-theater averages of 2023. It expanded into over 80 theaters in the following week, and then into 800 theaters the week after that. The film’s widest release came in week seven, when it played in over 2,300 nationwide locations. This coincided with the film scoring a fabulous 11 nominations at the Oscars, ranking second behind Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which scored 13 nods. The movie was recognized in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress categories, among several others.

'Poor Things' Is Playing Like the Awards Season Hits of Yore

Poor Things received a 37% bump in weekend numbers following its nearly half-a-dozen nominations, as it earned nearly $3 million in its seventh weekend domestically. Remarkably, the movie registered drops on only three out of its nine total weekends of release. Poor Things currently sits at a “fresh” 92% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Ross Bonaime calling it “one of the best films of 2023” in his review.

A take on the Frankenstein legend, Poor Things follows the adventures of a young woman who is resurrected by a scientist, and also features Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef and Margaret Qualley in supporting roles. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.