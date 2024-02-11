The Big Picture Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things stars Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest black comedy Poor Things is a rarely made gem. Right from its central Frankenstein-inspired character to illustrious production design to an outrageous plot and themes of freedom and women’s journey everything is commendable, to say the least. No wonder the feature has bagged 11 Academy Award nominations this year, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Director, and Best Picture. But what’s more impressive is its box office run, that’s doing wonders globally and domestically, with each passing week.

The feature has nabbed $81.2 million globally with $30.3 million coming from the domestic box office and $50.9 million from international theaters. It has now become the highest-grossing limited opening release of 2023. The film is doing well in various international territories such as Spain, Germany, Australia, France, and Italy among others. In Japan, Poor Things is the number two non-local film. Upon its limited opening, the film delivered one of the best per-theater averages of 2023 and was further expanded domestically as well as internationally, where it exploded in light of several Oscar nominations.

A novel take on the Frankenstein lore, the film follows Bella Baxter (Stone), a woman brought back to life by an unorthodox mad scientist. A reborn Bella is childlike and unfazed by the prejudice of her times. Things take a turn when she runs off with a lawyer on an adventure across the continents and soon grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

‘Poor Things’ Is Winning With Both Fans and Critics

In its themes, Poor Things takes the entire life cycle of a woman and condenses it into Bella’s journey, Stone does a wonderful job of portraying Bella in different stages of her life from almost an infant stage when she comes to life to her turning into a woman who knows exactly what she wants and doesn’t shy away from vocalizing it. The feature has a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is loved by fans around the world.

Along with Stone as Bella Baxter/Victoria Blessington, the movie also casts Mark Ruffalo as Duncan Wedderburn, Willem Dafoe as Dr. Godwin Baxter, Ramy Youssef as Max McCandles, Christopher Abbott as Alfie Blessington, Kathryn Hunter as Madame Swiney, and Jerrod Carmichael as Harry Astley. Further rounding off the cast are Hanna Schygulla as Martha, Margaret Qualley as Felicity, Vicki Pepperdine as Mrs. Prim, Suzy Bemba as Toinette along with Keeley Forsyth,John Locke, Kate Handford, Owen Good as Gerald, and more.

Poor Things is in theaters now. You can read our review here and check out our conversation with Stone below: