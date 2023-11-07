The Big Picture Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, follows Bella Baxter who has a Frankenstein-like origin story, as she navigates a world that may not accept her.

Based on Alasdair Gray's novel, the film explores Bella's journey of discovery and betrayal, as she experiences human activities like dancing and reading for the first time.

Poor Things, rated R for its raw portrayal of vulnerability, reunites Lanthimos with Emma Stone and has the potential to perform well during awards season, much like their previous collaboration, The Favourite.

Poor Things is the next film by acclaimed filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, and it follows a protagonist who's trying to find her place in the world. Fandango has now released new images from the upcoming movie. The only problem is that Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) is a creature with an origin story similar to that of Frankenstein's monster, and the world might not be kind to someone with her lack of life experience. The images show the Academy Award-winning actress performing a dance routine and reading a book, which are both activities Bella will get to experience for the first time when the film premieres in theaters in the United States on December 8.

The movie is based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name, telling the story of the young girl in an adult woman's body, as she learns about concepts such as betrayal for the first time. In the adaptation, Willem Dafoe will portray Dr. Godwin Baxter, the man who planned the experiment that would eventually bring Bella to life. But when Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) liberates her from the care of her creator, Bella has the entire world in front of her, as she feels ready to explore what it feels like to be human. Hopefully, she'll remain protected from the evil that tends to lurk in the shadows.

The upcoming film won't be the first collaboration between Lanthimos and Stone, given how they both worked together on the period drama, The Favourite. Featuring a love triangle between Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), Baroness Masham (Stone) and Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), the comedy ended up earning ten Academy Award nominations, meaning that Poor Things could also perform well during next year's awards season. As Stone and Lanthimos continue their artistic journey, Bella Baxter will walk out into a world that might not welcome her because of what she is.

Is 'Poor Things' Rated R?

Given how Lanthimos enjoys to portray the vulnerability of his protagonists in a crude manner, Poor Things has received an R rating for its upcoming theatrical release. With Ramy Youssef and Christopher Abbott as part of the supporting cast, the upcoming adaptation is ready to take viewers through Bella's journey, as her innocent world view gets compromised by the corruption of the world. In a matter of weeks, audiences will be able to enjoy the next feature from the director of The Lobster.

Here’s everything you need to know about Poor Things. You can check out the new images from the movie below, before Poor Things premieres in theaters in the United States on December 8:

