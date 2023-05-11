Emma Stone might have survived plenty of undead people in Zombieland, but this would be the first time she's the one who's coming back to life. Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for Poor Things, the next movie from Yorgos Lanthimos about a young woman who doesn't know why she's not dead, when she should be, and her second chance might be enough for her to change the world. The movie would mark a reunion for the filmmaker and the actress, given how they both worked together during the production of The Favourite, a period dark comedy that about a Queen.

Based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, Poor Things will follow Bella Baxter's (Stone) journey of discovering how and why she was revived, considering that she was absolutely sure that she had died. However, she won't follow the orders of the unorthodox scientist who brought her back to life (played by Willem Dafoe), as she wishes to live as many experiences as she can, far away from the man's experiments. In the process, she meets Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), and the pair decide to run away together. This would eventually lead Bella into a quest for equality, giving her the possibility of changing the landscape for women's rights in her time.

This would also mark Lanthimos' first movie since the release of The Favourite, back in 2018. In that film, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) finds herself in a state of illness, and her advisor and lover, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz) leads the country through her influence on the monarch. However, things would suddenly change when the young Abigail Hill (Stone) is hired as a maid in the palace. When the Queen feels an attraction for the girl, Churchill and Hill fight over the Queen's love, including the ability to rule over England for whoever won the fight.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

What's Next for Emma Stone?

After she gets to the bottom of the mystery behind her return to life, and the chance of making the world a better place in Poor Things, the Academy Award-winning actress will be seen in Lanthimos' next film, And, marking the third collaboration between the two. In the upcoming anthology, the filmmaker will tell different short stories featuring performances from Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn. Be prepared to see Stone and Lanthimos' creating memorable moments on the screen for the foreseeable future, as the dynamic duo is not showing any signs of stopping.

You can check out the first trailer for Poor Things below, before the movie premieres in theatres on September 8: