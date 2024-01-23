With the release of Poor Things, it's a great time to be a Yorgos Lanthimos fan. The Greek filmmaker's stilted and surreal style is as unique as the stories he chooses to tell. Even so, his films might often be complicated to understand, as their intentionally challenging approach might be too much for the average moviegoer. After all, surrealism in film is often coupled with self-seriousness and pretension, rooted in experimental film movements and the art-house scene. Thus, dipping one's toe into the surreal is fraught with the potential for missteps.

Thankfully, not all surreal and absurd films are inaccessible and enigmatic. For some filmmakers, surrealism and absurdity are wonderful tools to help critique the world around us or bring levity to dark stories and themes. For viewers who have made their way through Lanthimos' challenging yet rewarding catalog and want more, here are ten more films like Poor Things that indulge in the surreal.

10 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Director: Robert Eggers

In 1890s New England, Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) arrives on a small and isolated island to begin four weeks of work as a lighthouse keeper. The senior lighthouse keeper, Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe), a former sailor and a stern and eccentric taskmaster, is already there. In addition to dealing with Wake's poor table manners and superstitions, Winslow also witnesses Wake's strange obsession with the light they are there to maintain. Tensions rise between the odd couple until the four-week mark finally arrives. But before the tender arrives to retrieve Winslow and deliver more provisions, a vicious storm whips the island, extending Winslow and Wake's time together.

The Lighthouse is as surreal in its story as it is in its visual style. Directed by Robert Eggers, the film is presented in moody black and white and features a boxy aspect ratio that perfectly cradles and encases the lighthouse itself, suffocating the film's characters in claustrophobic tableaux and unwanted intimacy. The Lighthouse defies genre and embraces ambiguity as it flirts with fantasy, surrealism and the brutality of loneliness and the sea.

9 'Sightseers' (2012)

Director: Ben Wheatley

Tina (Alice Lowe) and Chris (Steve Oram) set out on a quaint caravan holiday through the English countryside. Chris sees the trip as an opportunity to show Tina the world around them and connect on a deeper level. While the pair are excited about the trip, their joy is stifled again by the rude behavior of other tourists they meet. The only solution they can find is a caravan-killing spree.

Ben Wheatley is as interesting a filmmaker as he is prolific. The director released five features between 2011 and 2016, including Sightseers. Since then, he's gone on to direct an underwhelming Hitchcock remake and the sequel to Jason Statham's shark-fest, The Meg. Sightseers does an excellent job of capturing Wheatley's sensibility as a filmmaker, particularly his search for humor within the grim, strange, and surreal moments of his work.

8 'Men & Chicken' (2015)

Directors: Anders Thomas Jensen

Brothers Gabriel (David Dencik) and Elias (Mads Mikkelsen) are coming to terms with the recent death of their father. As they pack up his things, they discover a VHS tape that reveals they were adopted. They piece together the information they have and visit a remote and sparsely populated island in search of answers. What they find instead leads to more questions about who they are, how they came to be and what on earth is going on around them.

While Men & Chicken explores haughty themes such as those of humanity, family, and the meaning of one's existence, the film is far from earnest, pretentious or concerned with decorum and decency. Instead, Anders Thomas Jensen uses slapstick, physical comedy and some of humanity's more repulsive taboos to explore what it is to be a family.

7 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Directors: The Daniels

Hank (Paul Dano) is stranded alone on an island; with no way out, he's on the verge of giving up. Before he does, he spots a body that has washed onto the beach. He rushes over and tries to resuscitate the body, Manny (Daniel Radcliffe), but is unable to. Despite the undeniable deadness of the corpse, Hank strikes up a strange and mutually beneficial friendship with his new dead companion. This leads Hank to use Manny's unique attributes, including a talent for farting, to try and find his way home.

Before The Daniels exploded into the prestige mainstream with Everything Everywhere All at Once, they put their mark on the independent film scene with Swiss Army Man. Despite the strange and often gross events of the film, Swiss Army Man is as moving and heart-wrenching as it is surreal. The deeply strange and, at times, dark relationship between Hank and Manny is poignant and represents the film's position that friendship can be a lifesaving tool.

6 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Cash (LaKeith Stanfield) and his artist girlfriend Detroit (Tessa Thompson) are struggling to make ends meet. To help pay the rent, Cash gets a job as a telemarketer. The job is difficult, and Cash is struggling to succeed until an older co-worker teaches him how to use his "white voice," involving adopting the squeaky and affluent voice of a white person while speaking on the phone. The voice is a success, and Cash rises through the ranks of the company while his colleagues begin an effort to form a union at the call center. While Cash knows unionization is right, participating in the labor action would jeopardize his new new-found status.

Sorry to Bother You has to be seen to be believed. The film, which is the directorial debut of rapper and activist Boots Riley and one of the past decade's best satires, explores capitalism, exploitation, collective action, and race. Its characters and plot points are so absurd that they turn a corner and become all too familiar. Every beat of Sorry to Bother You is more unexpected than the last, and it never sacrifices style for substance, instead achieving both at an exceptional level.

5 'Titane' (2021)

Director: Julia Ducournau

When Alexia (Agathe Rousselle) was a child, a serious car accident left her with a head injury and a large titanium plate in her head. Now an adult, Alexia works as a showgirl at car exhibitions. Since the accident, she has had an unhealthy obsession with cars, which has grown into a sexual attraction to them. This obsession and her violent and unstable behavior force her to go on the run and leave her old life behind.

Titane is Julia Ducournau's follow-up to the coming-of-age cannibal horror Raw. The director has earned a reputation for shocking violence and memorable set pieces, and Titane is no exception. The film is very much a story in two parts: one is fantastical, sexual, and overly violent; the second part is a slow and thoughtful exploration of self-discovery, acceptance, and found family. Despite the sweetness of its themes, Titane is not a film for the faint of heart or the viewer who is easily queasy. But those with a strong stomach and thick skin who are looking for some sweetness in their body horror will adore Titane.

4 'Old' (2021)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Guy (Gael García Bernal) and his wife Prisca (Vicky Krieps) have decided to separate. Before the couple breaks the news to their two young children, they decide to have a final family holiday together. The group arrives at their lavish and tropical resort and begins relaxing. After only a day at the resort, the manager tells the family of a beautiful and secluded private beach that only a select few guests are offered the chance to visit. With games, lunch, and transport to and from the beach provided by the hotel, the family jumps at the chance. However, once they arrive and meet the other guests, it quickly becomes clear that something is wrong.

M. Night Shyamalan is a divisive filmmaker, and Old does nothing to challenge that reputation. While critics will call out his stilted dialogue, love for twists, and heavy-handed metaphors, intrinsic aspects of Shyamalan's work. For the viewer who can accept Shyamalan's oddities as intentional artistic choices, Old is a tense and unsettling horror film that explores the fragility and fleeting nature of the human body.

3 'Natural Born Killers' (1994)

Director: Oliver Stone

Mickey (Woody Harrelson) and Mallory (Juliette Lewis) are in love and on the run. Both victims of difficult childhoods, the pair are taking out their rage on the world in the form of a blood-soaked crime spree. Young and gorgeous, they attract the eye of the media and become tabloid darlings as they kill and rob their way across America.

Natural Born Killers is a propulsive and strange examination of the burgeoning 24-hour news cycle, the media's role in crime and murder as a means of gaining fame and attention. Oliver Stone's film has been surrounded by controversy since its release, with claims it encouraged real-world crimes on top of a tiff with original screenwriter Quentin Tarantino, who only has a story credit in the final film. That being said, lovers of the weird and experimental may find something to enjoy in Natural Born Killers.

2 'The Greasy Strangler' (2016)

Director: Jim Hosking

Big Ronnie (Michael St. Michaels) and his son Big Brayden (Sky Elobar) run a business that offers disco-themed walking tours of the small town they live in. Ronnie loves greasy food and allows Brayden to live with him on the condition that Brayden cooks for him. Ronnie loves greasy food so much that at night, he slathers himself in grease and stalks around the town, strangling locals. The town dubs the yet unidentified killer "The Greasy Strangler."

The Greasy Strangler is jam-packed with strange and eccentric story beats and character details. As if the serial killing described by the film's title isn't weird enough, the Jim Hosking film also features occasional cannibalism, a love triangle involving Ronnie and his son, and familial bonding over grease. The Greasy Strangler is just as slimy and disgusting a film as its title suggests. But for lovers of the repulsive and absurd, it is essential viewing.

1 'House' (1977)

Director: Nobuhiko Obayashi

A group of schoolgirls travels to the countryside of Japan to visit one of their aunts, who is sick and frail. After receiving a tour of the aunt's expansive home, the group is gradually set upon by strange and supernatural occurrences and traps around the house. The dangers they encounter range from animated severed heads to possessed household items and appliances.

It may surprise anyone who has seen or heard of House to learn that the film was developed due to the success of Jaws. The studio approached director Nobuhiko Obayashi and said they wanted to make something similar. Somehow, the desire to capitalize on the shark-based blockbuster resulted in one of the most surreal cult classics ever made. Featuring endless absurdity and iconic special effects, House defied the studio's low expectations to become a commercial success in Japan upon its release.

