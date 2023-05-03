2023 is bringing us a lot of exciting new films from acclaimed directors, which include films by Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, David Fincher, Christopher Nolan, and Greta Gerwig. The Greek auteur filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos, is also coming out with his next film this year, a gothic science fiction romance: Poor Things (2023). Lanthimos is one of the most provocative filmmakers of the past decade, who has made a name for himself with films like the psychologically dense The Killing of The Sacred Deer and the thought-provoking dissection of human connections and solitude in The Lobster. But he received the most widespread acclaim and success of his career for his 2018 period drama The Favourite, which went on to be nominated for ten Academy Awards and led to Olivia Colman winning her first Oscar.

Poor Things, adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray, which won the Costa Book Award and Guardian Fiction Prize, tells the story of a woman with ambiguous identity and memories, caught up in a tale of gothic romance, prevalent in the Victorian era, with ties to Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The project also reunites Emma Stone and Lanthimos, as she plays the lead once again in this twisted period piece after starring alongside Colman in The Favourite.

For all of you who are excited to see what Lanthimos has in store for us this time around, here is everything we know so far about Poor Things.

When and Where Is Poor Things Coming Out?

Poor Things is currently slated for an early fall release, arriving on September 8, 2023, and will be distributed in theaters all across the United States by Searchlight Pictures. The film has been given an R-rating for its strong and pervasive sexual content, gore, and disturbing material. Currently, both The Nun 2 from Warner Bros. and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 from Focus Features are set to open in theaters the same weekend. Poor Things is also expected to debut at a major festival like Venice Film Festival or Telluride Film Festival before its wide release at the theaters in the country.

Is There a Trailer for Poor Things?

Searchlight is yet to release an official trailer for Poor Things but on 28 April 2023, the first-look images from the film were released, which you can see here. The pictures give us the (obviously) first look at the characters played by Emma Stone, Ramy Youssef, and Willem Dafoe, along with our first glimpse at the dreamy world of Poor Things. The pictures mix the gothic look of dread with a fairy-tale-like fantasy in a colorful world where everything looks a little too uncanny. Here's one of them:

The first photo shows Emma Stone looking completely unrecognizable in a yellow gown with long jet-black hair laid back straight and an unnatural glow in her skin and eyes. We also get a brief look at Ramy Youssef in a Victorian hat and suit, from the corners of Emma Stone's profile. The second picture shows Stone in the same look, lying down on a folded bed, with a cloudy sky and a stormy sea in the background. The final picture is the most Frankenstein-esque, and gives us our first look at Willem Dafoe, with some impressive prosthetics on his face, sitting in a room that looks like a gothic laboratory.

Who Is Making Poor Things?

Yorgos Lanthimos is directing the film from a script by Tony McNamara, who previously wrote The Favourite. Lanthimos broke into the world stage with his 2009 festival-hit Dogtooth, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best International Picture, and has been personally nominated three times since. Prolific cinematographer Robbie Ryan, whose last few credits include C'mon C'mon and Marriage Story, also reunites with Lanthimos after their work together on The Favourite, along with editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis who has previously edited all of Lanthimos' films. Poor Things is produced by Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Ali Herting, Andrew Lowe, Dave McCary, and Emma Stone, with Ildiko Kemeny, Kasia Malipan, and David Minkowski as co-producers and Mónika Nagy as the line producer.

So What's the Plot of Poor Things About?

Poor Things is essentially a re-imagining of Frankenstein and tells the story of Bella Baxter, a young woman who is revived by genius mad scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter after she meets a tragic end, but with her brain replaced by that of an infant. Bella is confused about her identity and the world around her, and under the guidance of Dr. Godwin, tries to learn back the ways of life. But she can't help feeling trapped, and lost, and escapes on an other-worldly adventure with a shady lawyer called Duncan Wedderburn. Through her journey across the various shapes and prejudices of the time, Bella grows and searches for answers, all in the hopes of liberation.

The novel is presented as evidence and writings from various unreliable narrators, who all have contrasting reports and takes on the events of the story, including the writer Alasdair Gray, who presents himself as an editor of the text, and it will be interesting to see how that structure is adapted to a film. The novel deals with themes of identity, social inequalities, feminism, human relationships, and memory, through a darkly funny lens, combining historical events and various genres.

Who's In the Cast of Poor Things?

As mentioned, Emma Stone will once again work with director Yorgos Lanthimos after The Favourite, which earned her her third Oscar nomination, after winning the Best Actress award for La La Land previously. The director and actor duo seem to work great together since they already have their next project in the pipeline - an anthology film called AND, where Lanthimos reunites with a lot of the same actors from Poor Things.

Poor Things has an impressive ensemble supporting cast as well, filled with big and exciting names. Willem Dafoe is perfectly cast as the eccentric scientist who performs the experiment on Bella Baxter and is all set to be a highlight in the film. Mark Ruffalo is also part of the cast and plays the lawyer Duncan Wedderbum. Christopher Abbott, known for his work on Catch-22, will play the role of Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington. The film's cast also includes the comedians Ramy Youssef and Jarod Carmichael playing the characters of Max McCandless and Harry Astley respectively, Kathryn Hunter as Swiney, and Margaret Qualley in an undisclosed role.