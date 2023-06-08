Things are getting a little bit freaky in a poster and fresh trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ latest team-up with filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos. In the past, the studio and creative have brought audiences the critically acclaimed period drama, The Favourite, and they’ll soon be tapping into that darkly comedic energy again in Poor Things. An A-list cast that includes Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and Mark Ruffalo star in The Lobster director’s latest eyebrow-raising project.

A mix of black and white and vibrant colors, the trailer introduces us to Bella Baxter (Stone), the latest experiment of scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe). Every day sees Bella learning something new and becoming more and more comfortable in her newly formed body until she meets Duncan Wedderburn (Ruffalo), a lawyer who wants to show her the world. As Bella sets out on this wild and eye-opening journey, we hear a proud Dr. Baxter as he begins to tell the story of how she was created while we follow along with her present and future. The trippy trailer also includes other creations of the mad scientist’s including a duck with a dog's body and plenty of slapstick moments that we’ve come to expect from Lanthimos’ pieces.

The trailer also gives us a peek at Youssef’s Max McCandless, a man traveling to meet Bella and better understand her origin story as well as Jerrod Carmichael’s Harry Astley. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Christopher Abbott, Kathryn Hunter, Margaret Qualley, Wayne Brett, and Suzy Bemba.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: Remember That Time Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone & Kieran Culkin Starred in a Superhero Movie?

What’s On the Latest Poor Things Poster?

Like the trailer, the freshest Poor Things poster is also teasing “an experience unlike any other” with Stone’s Bella appearing as glamorous as a renaissance painting. The longer you look, the more your brain gets confused as what at first appears to be a seated Bella, soon becomes part of a larger body. Judging by both pieces of media, Lanthimos’ next film will be a lot to wrap our heads around - but in a good way.

Having previously worked alongside one another on the Academy Award-winning film, The Favourite, Poor Things marks a reunion between the director and the leading lady. Enjoying one another’s creative company so much, they’ll also be teaming up for another Searchlight film, And, in which Dafoe and Qualley are also attached.

Check out the latest trailer for Poor Things below and bask in the weirdness for yourself when the film drops in theaters on September 8.