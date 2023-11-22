The Big Picture Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, a woman brought back to life by a mad scientist after a tragic end, in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming Poor Things.

The trailer captures Bella's adventures as she navigates a Victorian society, searching for her freedom and experiencing displacement, wonder, and confusion along the way.

The film, based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, features a stellar cast including Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, and is set to be released on December 8, 2023.

A new trailer has dropped for Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster) whimsical film Poor Things. Emma Stone stars as Bella Baxter, an eccentric character hellbent on exploring life — whether it be the good, the bad, or the bloody. This marks the latest collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after they first teamed up together on The Favourite, a film that won the BAFTA for Best British Film. The collaborators are currently working on another upcoming project called And, alongside a 30-minute short titled Bleat. Lanthimos also shared that the two are working on another secret project that he shot in Greece. Although he's keeping this one close to his chest, stating only that it's "much simpler and very different from Poor Things because that story needed a particular style." Alright Lanthimos, keep your secrets.

The new trailer captures the fantastical and mystical world of Poor Things as the audience spends time with Stone's Bella. Just over a minute-long, the trailer focuses on the adventures that await Bella as she experiences the world in all its glory and all its flaws. The trailer sufficiently manages to balance allure with mystery and, as Ruffalo's character notes in the trailer, "anymore is too much."

Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo also make up the movie's stellar cast. Dafoe plays the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, who performs experiments on Bella Baxter, while Ruffalo plays the shady lawyer Duncan Wedderbum who attempts to show Bella Baxter the ways of their Victorian world. The film's cast also includes Ramy Youssef (Ramy) as Max McCandless, fellow comedian Jarod Carmichael (On the Count of Three) as Harry Astley, Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Felicity, Kathryn Hunter (Andor) as Swiney, and Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) as Sir Aubrey de la Pole Blessington.

What Is ‘Poor Things’ About?

Poor Things is adapted from the 1992 novel of the same name by Scottish author Alasdair Gray. The story won the author the Costa Book Award and Guardian Fiction Prize for its unique take on the traditional tale of Mary Shelley's own work Frankenstein. In this gothic tale, Poor Things follows the life of Stone's Bella, a young woman that's given life once more through experiments done by mad scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter after she meets a tragic end. Bella had opted to take her own life in order to escape her controlling and abusive husband as women did not have many options when it came to grabbing their freedom at the time. Unfortunately for her, the good doctor gives Bella the brain of the infant baby that she was carrying, making her completely unaware of the world around her.

As Bella explores her circumstances and experiences life, her brain begins to mature and develop a social conscience as she desperately searchs for the one thing she's never had: her freedom. The feelings of displacement, wonder, and confusion follow her around as Bella hops from one adventure to another in order to liberate herself from the confines women find themselves trapped in during that day and age. Poor Things was filmed in Hungary back in August 2021, and was slated for a September 2023 release date. However, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes, the film was pushed back with a scheduled release date of December 8, 2023.

You can watch the new trailer for Poor Things below: