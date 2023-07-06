The classic tale of Frankenstein is coming to life in a wild new re-imagining, with director Yorgos Lanthimos’ upcoming film Poor Things, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. In an exclusive via Empire Magazine, Lanthimos spoke about Emma Stone’s performance as Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life through scientific means.

“It’s all instinct in creating this creature, which is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” he tells Empire. “Sometimes Emma would go, ‘I don’t know what the hell I’m doing – is this any good?’ And sometimes I don’t even know, so we try different things,” he said. To be honest, I’m amazed with her,” Lanthimos added. “Later on, when I was editing the movie, I would sometimes text her and go, ‘I don’t know how you do this. This is incredible.’ There’s a bit of magic going on.” According to Stone, the collaboration between the two talents contributed to the performance, with feedback from Lanthimos helping her shape the character. “It was very, very much both of us in tandem all the time. And I was able to always rely on him to be a barometer,” Stone said about her team-up with Lanthimos.

The two previously worked together on The Favourite in 2018, which received critical acclaim upon its release. And it looks like Poor Things is shaping up to be another exciting entry from the duo, with a unique and surrealist take on the classic story. “I was with people that I love and trust, and I felt that I could make mistakes and play around,” she added. “The freedom in that felt comfortable, even though it was very vulnerable and exposing in obvious ways. I think that’s what I love about getting to work with Yorgos over and over.”

Two Centuries Later, Mary Shelley’s Classic Story Continues to Come to Life

The classic novel by Mary Shelley continues to echo into pop culture with various re-interpretations and adaptations over the years. And the classic story shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as Lisa Frankenstein, another wild re-imagining of the story starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse, is set to be released by Focus Features in the near future. If that wasn’t enough, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro will be helming an adaptation of the original tale in a long-gestating passion project. Until then, audiences can dive into the latest and surrealist twist to the story when Poor Things debuts in theaters later this year.

Poor Things debuts in theaters on September 8. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.