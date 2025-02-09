Jeopardy! has delighted viewers for generations, airing as one of broadcast TV's longest-running and most popular game shows. The quiz competition series that demands contestants respond in the form of a question has become one of the most iconic cultural touchstones in game show history. With its popularity, it should come as no surprise that producers have been eager to take advantage of a seemingly unending appetite for the quiz competition series by adapting several different spinoffs.

Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered on ABC in March 2022 as a stand-alone spinoff based on the special celebrity episodes that once aired in regular Jeopardy! seasons. Celebrity competitors are paired against each other in episodic tournaments, where the prize total is donated to the charity of the winner's choice. The newest spinoff of the beloved quiz show switches things up even more, with a shift towards topics in pop culture and a new team-based format. Pop Culture Jeopardy! premiered in December 2024 with host and SNL comedian Colin Jost. As the new spinoff has just started to gain its following, it has already joined the other Jeopardy! shows in a longstanding tradition, and it involved a clue about a Paul Rudd movie.

'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' Has Its First Scoring Controversy Over This Paul Rudd Movie