The Big Picture Pop Culture Jeopardy! will put teams of three through a pop culture tournament, adding a new twist to the classic quiz show format.

Teams will need to be experts in categories like Alternative Rock, The Avengers, Broadway, MMA, Gen Z, and more to compete for the grand prize.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! will premiere exclusively on a streaming service, offering a team-based approach and a focus on pop culture for viewers to enjoy.

Ever wish you could participate in Jeopardy! but you only get the pop culture sections correct? This new show might be for you! Titled Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the new game show will put teams of three through a tournament where they must answer the pop culture questions and be experts in all things in the zeitgeist. Which is great because who hasn't wanted to try to win Jeopardy! but known they probably wouldn't go far in the regular show? Maybe this is your time to shine!

The series, per the press release, is described as follows: "Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s 'answer-and-question' format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights."

Knowing that it will be groups of three all competing for the top prize does change the dynamics of regular Jeopardy!, which typically just has three contestants all competing on their own for the big money, but still, getting to see questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a Jeopardy! setting? That's going to be a lot of fun.

Finally, A Show for the Pop Culture Enthusiasts

The teams behind the show are excited to show a different kind of spin-off for the Jeopardy! franchise. “Pop Culture Jeopardy is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with our partners at Amazon to make Prime Video the home for our new Jeopardy! spinoff series,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “With Michael Davies at the helm, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is going to be a nail biter for game show enthusiasts who can expect to see teams competing at the highest level of Jeopardy! combined with a fresh twist of pop culture Olympics for the mind...it’s going to be a must-watch for long-time viewers and new fans alike."

Stay tuned for more updates about Pop Culture Jeopardy and when you can try your hand at becoming a contestant!

