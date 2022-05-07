Community proved as early as Episode 1’s Breakfast Club monologue that it wasn’t going to be your everyday community college sitcom, and it just got weirder as it went on. The director, Dan Harmon, wanted to show the love he had for various film and television genres, and the show evolved into something no one ever expected, something wild and unseen.

It was difficult to predict what was going to happen from episode to episode–were the main characters going to be normal college students dealing with life this time, or was it going to be a trippy Muppets-inspired homage? What obscure and not-so-obscure movie references were going to be thrown around in an exchange of quick-witted jokes this week? That made it unpopular with mainstream audiences and networks, but there’s plenty to go back to and appreciate now that the whole show is on Netflix.

In An Episode Of Action Parodies, ‘Die Hard’ Stands Out

“No paintballs, Hans?” Jeff says dryly in response to Britta turning on him with her paintball gun. While perhaps not as catchy as the original, it’s just one in a series of loving Die Hard references. Jeff’s outfit, a stained white tank top, dark pants, and a paintball gun slung over his back, is a clear reference, but one of the best occurs near the end.

After Greendale's campus-wide paintball game has come to an end, leaving behind a paint-soaked community college, a furious Jeff barges into Dean Pelton’s office screaming and shooting round after round of paintballs into the walls. When Pelton eventually stands up, Jeff takes the smaller, one-shot paintball pistol he had slung on his shoulder, and Pelton stands there for the kill shot, which comes in the form of a gruesome blue paint splatter.

The Entire ‘Law & Order’ Episode

Occasionally, Community will feature an entire episode-length pop culture reference. Law & Order is an extremely successful show, relying on a formulaic episodic style of storytelling, in which each episode is one case. Tropes are bound to crop up over the course of more than fifteen years, and Community was intent on mining for jokes fit for this intense drama following the murder of the study group's science experiment.

“Basics of Lupine Urology” ends up being a parody of Law & Order, with cameos and references and copycat directing techniques everywhere. It’s all in good humor, and the crew obviously had a love for the show.

Abed Becoming The Godfather

Mentions of popular media abound in Abed-focused episodes, and "Contemporary American Poultry" is no exception. The premise is ripped straight from a mafia movie–the study group slowly gains control of the chicken finger supply at the school, only to break apart once Abed becomes their de facto leader.

A voiceover by Abed narrating their fracture throws in references to The Godfather and a revenge scene near the end is accompanied by Goodfellas “Laya (Piano Exit)” song that played during a similar scene.

Troy’s Love Of ‘Reading Rainbow’

Among Community’s many pop culture references, one of the funniest has to be the guest appearance made by LeVar Burton in “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking”, when he appears to Troy at Pierce’s bequest. Troy is instantly starstruck and can’t bring himself to talk to him or ask for an autograph.

Later, he berates himself for not saying anything as he huddles in the corner of the bathroom, rocking back and forth and quietly singing the Reading Rainbow theme song to himself. This isn’t the last time LeVar Burton shows up in Community, and luckily the next time Troy is a little more confident!

Community Loves A Star Wars Title Crawl

Community goes all-in on parodies, so having a campus-wide paintball fight between the good side of Greendale and the evil City College students resembling a suspiciously similar epic battle was only a matter of time.

The beginning of the episode tips audiences off immediately to what they’re about to watch when the iconic Star Wars theme blares out (changed slightly for copyright but still instantly recognizable) on top of a rolling text title card explaining what’s led up to the events of the episode. It’s always nice to see a show exhibit so much passion for what they’re pastiching.

Beetlejuice Makes A Cameo

Season 3 pays off one of the longest-running gags in the show. In Season 1, a minor character offhandedly mentions Beetlejuice’s name in the middle of a longer section of dialogue. Then, in Season 2, Britta mentions his name again, jokingly referencing the pattern Jeff’s underwear carries. Finally, in Season 3, Annie complains about Britta’s music taste, complaining that the only thing on her playlist was the Beetlejuice soundtrack.

As Annie says Beetlejuice’s name for the third time in the show, a man dressed as Beetlejuice walks by in the background for a split second. It’s a tiny detail, difficult to spot on one watch-through, but the joke is only one of the clever references that make Community a great show to watch over and over.

The ‘Ken Burns Episode’ Was Narrated By Ken Burns’ Narrator

In one of the iconic episodes of Community, Keith David narrates a campus battle between the pillow-touting realm of Fluffytown and the blanket-carrying fort of Blanketsburg. The episode is filmed, directed, and narrated like a Ken Burns Civil War documentary–which Keith David often narrates.

At one point, a character looks at the off-screen narrator and asks–not if he’s from those Ken Burns docs–but if he’s ever been in The Cape. Keith David, who was actually in The Cape, says no. As an added bonus, Keith David later rejoined the show as a series regular in Season 6, though regrettably this episode and his appearance in it are never referenced.

Is 'Inspector Spacetime' 'Doctor Who'?

When the writers came up with the character of Abed, they struck a goldmine of naturally-occurring pop culture references–as well as tongue-in-cheek meta jokes. Abed allowed them to put the characters into new, self-aware situations with his all-encompassing love of popular media, and this is true of the conventions he sometimes dragged the others to. A fan of the in-universe Doctor Who parody, Inspector Spacetime, he viewed it as a masterpiece but wasn’t afraid to point out its flaws.

As Inspector Spacetime and Doctor Who both existed within Community’s universe, an explanation was given that Doctor Who is really a parody of the even longer-running Inspector Spacetime. Inspector Spacetime was so popular with fans that it became a short-lived web series, which continued the joke of poking fun at the more questionable and iconic moments of the show it was based on.

The ‘MacGuffin Group’ Really Is a MacGuffin

To writers and pop culture aficionados, a “MacGuffin” is an object that all the characters want. It drives conflict between characters while not being very important or relevant in itself. In Community, they reference this idea by having the Dean of Greendale desperate to receive a grant from the "MacGuffin Neurological Institute". Like the meta MacGuffin, this MacGuffin is really only there to drive the main plot, as their presence on campus puts pressure on the others to uncover the secret of their classmate’s supposed amnesia.

It’s a small thing, but for those who know what it references, it’s a clever joke to throw in, and the sheer amount of times it's said completely seriously throughout the episode just adds to the humor.

The Winter Soldier Elevator Fight Is Given A Hilarious Twist

Two of Community’s writers (the Russo brothers) went on to direct critically acclaimed Marvel movies, and in Community’s 6th season, Dan Harmon decided to throw in a few call-outs. In an espionage/spy-thriller-inspired episode (yet another paintball war, in fact, to no one’s surprise), Dean Pelton is dragged into the action.

When he steps into a crowded elevator, he becomes involved in a fight resembling Captain America’s great action scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This one is funnier, though, because Pelton comes out on top by flailing around and accidentally shooting all of his opponents before running terrified from the elevator.

