Movies and series always have an underlying love affair, maybe multiple throughout, but that doesn't always mean that the right ones end up together. Some created beautiful Platonic relationships we wish would have been explored further to squash any 'what if'.

Many series and movies left us unsatisfied with the end-game relationships, yes, sometimes it made logistical sense, but does love always have to make sense? From Friends and The Big Bang Theory to Stranger Things and The Amazing Spider-Man, the lost love potential will be brought to light.

Joey and Rachel from 'Friends'

Friends - Joey and Rachel looking at each other

We all adored the last scene of Ross Geller and Rachel Green with the infamous line 'I got off the plane', but as you keep re-watching there are obvious cracks to this relationship that should have resulted in Rachel getting off the plane for a different man entirely, Joey Tribbiani. Ross cheated on Rachel, he put her down with his extensive professor-level knowledge, and they simply weren't compatible.

Rachel was a happy-go-lucky woman looking for someone to make her laugh, who is easygoing, and who supported her career accomplishments. Ross never did this, however, Joey was there for her through thick and thin, he proposed to her when she had Ross's baby, pushed her to follow her dreams, and was head over heels for Rachel. He made her laugh and had a beautiful friendship foundation, that Ross was incapable of doing with her.

Sheldon and Penny from 'The Big Bang Theory'

Now, this relationship would have been a bit rocky due to their clashing interests, however, opposites do attract. Sheldon Cooper brought out the level-headed sensibility in Penny Teller, expanding her knowledge and pushing her in her achievements. Penny brought Sheldon out of his comfort zone, and is seen time and time again as the only one able to calm him down and encourage him to do courageous things.

Amy Farrah Fowler and Sheldon are a beautiful couple, you cannot deny this. However, Amy allowed him to stay in his hermit state like staying in on Valentine's Day instead of going out like everyone else. You could say she understood him, but she couldn't bring him out of his shell like Penny.

Barney and Robin from 'How I Met Your Mother'

How I Met Your Mother - Barney and Robin Getting Married

This relationship should never have ended. Robin Scherbatsky and Barney Stinson were soulmates, they have the same views, the same interests, the same humor, the same elaborate schemes, and had a fairytale kind of love... the second time around. The ending sent shock waves down viewers when the mother died, and some may see it as a perfect ending. However, this was not everyone's cup of tea.

Robin and Ted Mosby rubbed heads on so many levels as it was seen they were incapable of living together; Robin was messy and laid-back and Ted was a neat freak and uptight. They were better as friends. It was a tearjerker when we found Barney's true love was his daughter, but that was not enough. Barney and Robin were meant to be together, and their divorce should never have taken place.

Haley and Andy from 'Modern Family'

It was an adorable watch to see Haley Dunphy end up with her high-school sweetheart, however, like her mother said from the beginning, Dylan was not good for Haley. He was sweet and kind and there were no bad tributes to the man, however, he did hold Haley back.

Andy Bailey was sensitive, and smart, and pushed Haley towards her dreams as they helped each other with job interviews and reassured each other about their insecurities. Both men were upstanding contenders for Haley, but it is obvious that Andy was the one that had the edge over Dylan, pushing her to achieve more.

Rory and Jess from 'Gilmore Girls'

Gilmore Girls - Jess and Rory

Rory Gilmore had three main love interests throughout the series; Dean Forester, Jess Mariano, and Logan Huntzberger. All three boys had very contrasting, yet captivating, relationships with Rory. Dean was a sweetheart, yet slightly over-protective looking for a small-town girl to settle down with, but Rory had big dreams. Logan showed her a different life full of excitement but was far too flakey and flighty to hold Rory down.

Jess was the perfect in between; he dreamed big, writing his own books and traveling the world, yet he knew what he wanted, and with age, become a more level-headed gentleman. They both had an obsessive love for books that lacked in the others, and he motivated her to do her best; going back to Yale and writing her own book. They were the love story that got cut off short.

Steve and Robin from 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things- Steve and Robin

This was definitely a fan favorite, and justified so. Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley were the dream team from working in 'Scoops Ahoy!' to fighting off Russians and monsters. They have a beautiful Platonic relationship, but many viewers wanted more. Steve would fall in love with her in a heartbeat if it wasn't for her sole interest in women. This cuts off any potential relationship for the two in season 5, saving us from unknown heartbreak.

Robin and Steve understand each other on a unique level where they fully trust each other and want the best for each other. They encourage the other to go out and find love, aiding them along the way, and they will forever have each other's backs, even if it endangers their own life. They have unconditional love for one another, in the most Platonic way... with a capital 'P'.

Peter Parker and Gwen 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

The Amazing Spider-Man - Peter Parker and Gwen

Andrew Garfield didn't get his happy ending with his true love in The Amazing Spider-Man series. They formed an amazing connection only to be torn apart by Gwen Stacy's horrifically shocking death. This left Peter Parker in lonely heartbreak at the end of the move, which he certainly did not deserve. It gets even worse when he saves Tom Holland's MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home in the same way he lost his love.

These two were high-school sweethearts that had only started their captivating superhero relationship. It certainly is a knife in the heart when the other two Peter Parker's get their love story with the girl-next-door, and Garfield gets no girl... and no third movie.

