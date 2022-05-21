Hello Wisconsin! Running for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, That ‘70s Show served as a time capsule that brought viewers back to the late '70s every week. Whether you lived the decade or didn’t, live in the Midwest or on the coast, everyone can enjoy this particular look at daily life in the Foreman home and Eric and his friends' hijinks.

The 1970s is often parodied and can easily become cheesy and overdone, but That ‘70s Show brought a sort of realism that put the show on the map. The blend of loud personalities, dream sequences, and extreme situations with a realistic foundation and witty comedy makes That ‘70s Show a unique, memorable comedy that will never be outdated. To celebrate the show’s upcoming Netflix reboot, That ‘90s Show, these five wonderfully-executed '70s pop culture elements from the original series will inspire viewers to look for detail in the new series.

Hair & Clothing

One of the most important things about any period piece is how the characters look. In the case of That ‘70s Show, the hair and clothing on display are spot-on 1976. There aren’t any gimmicky wigs or insane disco outfits, except for “That Disco Episode” in Season 1. Even then, it’s done incredibly realistically.

Each character on the show is unique and unlike the others, thereby requiring their own visual aesthetic; nerdy Eric (Topher Grace) wears polos and classic Earth Shoes, Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) is more sporty, Hyde (Danny Masterson) wears band t-shirts and boots, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) usually wears tight, suave, silk shirts, Donna (Laura Prepon) is a typical tomboy, and Jackie (Mila Kunis) is the quintessential girly girl. Even Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Forman’s ‘50s-inspired looks reinforce their old-fashioned values that are now situated in a modern environment. The flare jeans, stripes, pointy collars, and natural hairstyles are clearly rooted in reality and take viewers back in time before any characters even start their dialogue.

Set Design

That '70 Show set

If the characters look accurate, they also have to be situated in the right environment. Luckily, the sets on That ‘70s Show are domestic rather than fantastical. However, this poses a challenge because every detail is prone to criticism by audiences who experienced the ‘70s firsthand. Some products onscreen weren’t introduced until the ‘80s, but the show is ultimately a comedy and not a documentary. Other than some minor inaccuracies, the set design is practically perfect.

The Formans’ kitchen is like a time machine, complete with full wallpaper, green chairs and countertops, and burnt orange accents, including the refrigerator. It also wouldn’t be the ‘70s without a bright yellow phone with a long spiral cord hanging on the wall. The characters’ bedrooms are also given full attention with lava lamps and posters of rock bands, movies, and ‘70s heartthrobs. While the upstairs embodies ‘70s Middle America and the desire to be stylish with whatever you had, the Formans’ basement perfectly embodies ‘70s adolescence. From the janky furniture and run-down washer and dryer, down to the stereo system, Ka-Zar magazines on the coffee table, era-appropriate toys like the View-Master, and even a Green Bay Packers helmet to remind viewers that they’re in Wisconsin, That ‘70s Show got the overall feel of the decade absolutely right.

References - Music, Movies & TV, Politics/Economics, Pop Culture

After the characters look the part and are sitting in a suitable space, they have to speak accurately as well. Since That ‘70s Show is centered on teenagers, the lingo has to be trendy and the references up to date. Regarding music, the show’s soundtrack is full of ‘70s classics, as well as some plotlines related to going to Led Zeppelin, Styx, Todd Rundgren, and KISS concerts. Each episode of the last four seasons is also titled after songs from various '70s rock bands. Movies are a big talking point in the series, especially Eric’s obsession with the newly-released Star Wars. Season 3’s Halloween episode, “Too Old to Trick or Treat, Too Young to Die,” is full of Alfred Hitchcock film spoofs, and a few episodes pay homage to Rankin/Bass cartoons, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and It’s a Wonderful Life.

The series begins right after the Vietnam War ends, so there is a lot of political talk mixed in with the comedy. A significant theme in the show is the 1970s recession, unemployment, and the overall mistrust of the government; doubt is felt both by the teenagers and blue-collar worker Red Forman, who fought in World War II and Korea, and thinks that America is no longer the great nation it used to be. Finally, general pop culture is a core element in the show, with discussions about fashion and entertainment trends, inventions like the tv remote, the VCR, reruns and cable, cassette tapes, MAD magazine, and especially the Vista Cruiser. The 1969 station wagon is involved in multiple episode plotlines and the well-known introduction with all the characters rocking out to the show’s theme song.

“The Circle”

Perhaps the most iconic element of That ‘70s Show is “the circle,” where the characters sit down and smoke pot together in the basement. In addition to frequent conversations and plotlines surrounding sex and Fez’s lack thereof, the circle was the show’s clever way of encapsulating another adolescent issue, underage drug use.

Without explicitly showing cannabis paraphernalia or mentioning marijuana, the circle scenes, which appeared in almost every episode, were foggy and shot with a wide lens to produce the feeling of being high. Because the characters were high, the humor in these scenes was always very silly, often dealing with the teenagers giggling as they have funny realizations about life. The circle scenes were unlike anything else in the series and are unique to That ‘70s Show because of their creative interpretation of such a popular cultural activity.

Generation Gap

During the 1970s, the gap between the Silent Generation and the Baby Boomers was vast. The adults on the show (with the exception of Leo (Tommy Chong), who was like a Greatest Generation hippie) grew up and experienced adolescence during World War II. Red, Kitty, and Bob Pinciotti (Don Stark) all have old-fashioned values, which constantly clash with their children’s points of view. Eric and his friends grew up during the countercultural revolution of the ‘60s and are the precursors to the Gen X latchkey kids of the ‘80s. The hardworking nature of the adults just doesn't coincide with the laid back attitude of the teens.

The huge divide in how these two generations react to situations, their outlooks on life, and even the pop culture things they’re into are a common thread throughout the show. For example, Red is not aware of his daughter Laurie's (Lisa Robin Kelly) promiscuity and continuously derides Eric and his friends at almost every turn. Generation gaps are a continuing trend and are not exclusive to the 1970s, but That ‘70s Show does a fantastic job of comedically showcasing the generational conflict that existed on the heels of such a revolutionary time period.

