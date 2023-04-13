Does 'The Pope's Exorcist' Have an End-Credits Scene?

The latest horror to grace our screens comes in the form of The Pope’s Exorcist starring none other than Oscar winner Russell Crowe as the titular character. The film is based on the life of Father Gabriele Amorth. Amorth was an Italian Catholic priest who was appointed chief exorcist for the Vatican by the Pope in the 1980s. He claims to have performed thousands of exorcists, but the film is mainly based on two of his memoirs, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories. Amorth passed away in 2016. But once the credits roll with The Pope's Exorcist, you're more than free to exorcise yourself from the theater, as the film does not have an end-credits scene.

What Is the Plot of 'The Pope's Exorcist'?

Image via Sony

The film follows the story of Amorth as he teams up with a Spanish priest, Father Esquibel, as they try to save an American family from a malevolent demon that has possessed their young son. This new demon proves eviler than anything Amorth has reckoned with before. Supporting Crowe are Daniel Zovatto (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Alex Essoe (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Franco Nero (Django) as the Pope. The film is directed by Julius Avery who helmed last year’s Samaritan starring Sylvester Stallone. It was co-written by Michael Petroni who adapted the bestselling novel The Book Thief and Evangelos Spiliotopoulos who co-wrote 2019’s Charlie Angels.

Do Horror Movies Usually Have End-Credits Scenes?

Image Via A24

Post-credits scenes have become extremely popular due to the MCU’s consistent use of them, teasing a future project in the franchise or introducing a new character. Some are better than others, and it’s an effective way to make audiences sit through the credits in their entirety. But horror isn't always a reliable source for end-credits scenes. You might get a delightful surprise like with Ti West’s X, which used the post-credits space to advertise the next film in the franchise that no one knew was happening, the prequel Pearl. Pearl then used its end credits to promote the third movie in the franchise, Maxxxine. And even Scream VI stretched its meta-commentary all the way to the bitter end with Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), our favorite horror movie lover, saying "Not every movie needs a post-credits scene!" Other than that, horrors don’t really tend to have end-credits scenes as they’re not guaranteed a future film or franchise like the MCU is.

Does 'The Pope's Exorcist' Have an End-Credits Scene?

Image via Sony

So, does The Pope’s Exorcist belong to the minority or majority of horror movies? It does not have an end-credits scene, putting it in the majority. Don’t expect any last-minute frights or introductions of brand-new characters or future films. The credits roll and the only thing of note is a memorial card for the real Father Gabriele Amorth, with his picture and the years of his birth and death. It’s a nice nod to the man who inspired the movie you’ve just watched, so if you have the time, stick around. But if not, you can really just google all about him while you make your way home from the cinema.

The Pope’s Exorcist haunts its way to theaters on April 14th.