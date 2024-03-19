The Big Picture A new live-action Popeye movie is in development with a big budget to faithfully depict the iconic character created by E.C. Segar.

One of the most iconic pop culture characters of all time is getting the live-action treatment, with a new version of Popeye on his way to entertaining modern audiences. According to Variety, a movie based on Popeye is in development at Chernin Entertainment and King Features, with a big budget planned to ensure the world created by E.C. Segar can be faithfully depicted on the screen. A release date hasn't been set for the project, meaning that audiences around the world will have to wait a bit for the debut of the sailor with an attitude. No casting details connected to the project were revealed, at the moment.

Even if cast members or a release date for the project weren't announced, there was a crucial detail revealed for the upcoming version of Popeye. Michael Caleo, the screenwriter who previously worked on projects such as Sexy Beast and The Sopranos, was selected to write the script for the upcoming movie. Before he joined the Popeye project, Caleo kept himself busy with the development of Sexy Beast, the crime drama starring James McArdle and Emun Elliot. The show follows the relationship between two thieves, as they make their way through London's criminal world and the dangers it throws their way.

The character of Popeye was created by E.C. Segar and introduced in 1929, in a comics strip titled "Thimble Theater". Thanks to the comic books, animated films and television series that have featured the character in a main role, Popeye has become extremely popular in the century after his debut. His signature trait of his strong arms and his love for eating spinach are known worldwide, consolidating Popeye as a pop culture icon. An animated film based on the sailor and directed by Genndy Tartakovsky used to be in development many years ago, until it was eventually canceled by Sony Pictures Animation.

The Previous 'Popeye' Live-Action Film

Chernin Entertainment and King Features are ready to bring their best efforts together in order to develop the new live-action Popeye movie, but this won't be the first time the character makes the jump from animation into a different setting. Robert Altman directed Popeye in 1980, with the musical comedy featuring Robin Williams in the titular role. Before he was seen in projects such as Good Will Hunting and Patch Adams, Williams became the strong sailor in the film written by Jules Feiffer. Despite the fact that it was based on a popular character, Popeye wasn't a success at the box office, but luckily, Williams' career recovered almost immediately.