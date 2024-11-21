Created by E.C. Segar in a comics strip titled "Thimble Theater," this particular character has gone on to become one of the most iconic pop-culture characters of all time; Popeye the Sailor Man. A cartoon sailor created by Segar in 1929, Popeye always had a handy can of spinach that gave him superhuman strength when consumed. The character has been subject to several adaptations over the decades, including Popeye in 1980, and is a beloved character. Now, the sea-faring, spinach-consuming captain is set for an interesting and daring iteration. What if Popeye the Sailor Man was a deadly murderer? We might get our answer in the upcoming horror film Popeye The Slayer Man, which is aiming for a 2025 release.

According to Deadline, Popeye The Slayer Man will explore an alternate backstory for the legendary sailor. This film follows a group of friends who sneak into an abandoned spinach canning factory to film a documentary on the legend of the ‘Sailor Man’, who is said to haunt the factory and local docks. Sounds like a pretty terrible idea. The horror film is set to be co-produced by Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Ron Lee Productions, and Otsego Media.

The cast for Popeye the Slayer Man stars Jason Stephens in the title role, alongside Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Mabel Thomas, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Jeff Thomas, and Steven McCormack (The Out-Laws). The cast is rounded up by Angela Relucio (Code Black) and Sarah Nicklin (Black Mass). The film is directed by Robert Michael Ryan (Ouija Witch) from a script penned by Ryan himself, alongside John Doolan (Remains). Jeff Miller (The Toybox), and Cuyle Carvin (Ouija Witch). Scriptwriters Miller, Carvin, and Ryan serve as producers alongside Alexander Tucker, Nathan Todaro, and Alysa Blasetti. Speaking on the upcoming horror film, scriptwriter and producer Miller said, “We can’t wait for audiences to get a load of this gory and scary version of Popeye.” Adding, “We went old-school and focused on using real practical effects, and not relying on CG for the gore. We’re talking with very enthusiastic and interested buyers now. ”

The Age of a Bloody Popeye is Upon Us

Image via Paramount Pictures

Popeye The Slayer Man is not the only upcoming production bent on depicting the Sailor Man hoisting sails on a sea of blood. ITN Studios have yet another horror iteration of the character titled, Popeye, in the works. A horror comedy film, the pic will depict the spinach-loving sailor as a sadistic serial killer. Per Bloody Disgusting, Steven Murphy plays Popeye in the upcoming horror movie, with William Stead directing and Rene August producing. Described as a “raunchy and gory slasher,” the first official plot synopsis for the ITN Studios film reads:

"The legend of Popeye haunts a group of [counselors] as they intend to open a summer camp."

Popeye the Slayer Man is aiming for a 2025 premiere but does not have a release date yet.