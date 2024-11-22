He is what he is - a public-domain horror movie villain. Bloody Disgusting shared the bloody and brutal trailer for Popeye the Slayer Man, and it gives a look at the sweet-swinging sailor in a light never seen before on-screen. The film promises a new backstory for the titular icon involving a closed-down canning factory that he now haunts. Instead of popping open cans of spinach so he's "strong to the finach," this twisted take on the classic E.C. Segar comic strip character cracks open heads with his famously-thick biceps, more like Jason Voorhees. He's just the latest icon to get the violent slasher treatment, and he'll be coming soon as the film prepares to release next year.

The footage delves a bit deeper into why this version of Popeye is so much more violent and brutal than his family-friendly counterpart. There are more than a few "charming" stories going around about the local abandoned factory, as it's supposedly connected to the disappearance of a woman. The place had been shut down for 20 years due to spinach contamination, further adding to the ominous air looming over the building. While some aren't interested in the "ghost stories" that plague this creepy industrial locale, it attracts the attention of some college students who sneak into the building to film a documentary about the mythical Sailor Man on the last night they can get inside. They soon find out, however, that Popeye is real and doesn't take kindly to visitors intruding on his property.

Between the legend and the documentary, the setup is perfect for setting up some gnarly kills involving Popeye the Slayer Man. Jason Stephens takes on the title role and delivers on the gore, starting by breaking the bone out of one of the students' arms. When he gulps down his favorite green snack, however, Popeye can inflict some very serious damage, even bending the metal building around him to squish heads in between the walls. From crushing skulls with his bare hands to snapping necks and stomping heads into red puddles, he's set up as a terrifying brute of a killer. Credit for the practical gore goes to special makeup FX supervisor R.J. Young, who previously worked on Clowns in the Woods.

Who Else Is on Board for 'Popeye the Slayer Man'?

Stephens's potential victims in Popeye the Slayer Man include Sean Michael Conway, Elena Juliano, Mabel Thomas, Marie-Louise Boisnier, Jeff Thomas, Steven McCormack, Angela Relucio, and Sarah Nicklin. Robert Michael Ryan directed the film from a screenplay by John Doolan with contributions by Jeff Miller, Ryan, and Ryan's Revelations partner Cuyle Carvin. It marked a co-production between Salem House Films, Millman Productions, Ron Lee Productions, and Otsego Media. Notably, this isn't the only public-domain horror flick based on the Sailor Man. Another project simply titled Popeye is due out in theaters in January from director William Stead and ITN Studios. It'll also be the latest in a wide world of horror movies twisting iconic characters into something more sinister, a trend kicked into high gear by Rhys Frake-Waterfield's many Poohniverse/Twisted Childhood Universe films.

Popeye the Slayer Man doesn't have a release date yet, but it will hit theaters sometime next year. Check out the red band trailer above and the poster below.

Image via Salem House Films