If you feel like doing something a little bit different, open up a can of spinach and take a trip to Malta. Popeye Village, which is also known as Sweethaven Village, was a purpose-built film set that, since its original use, has been converted into a theme park. It was originally constructed in 1979 for the musical film from Disney and Paramount, Popeye, which starred Robin Williams as the sailor with the giant forearms and Shelley Duvall as his better half, Olive Oyl. The theme park also includes a tribute to Williams, with posters of the legendary funnyman's storied career dotted around the park.

Popeye was met with unfairly harsh reviews when it was released in 1980 although, over time, the film's appraisals have changed, with Robert Altman's direction criticized at the time. In addition to the essential filming requirements, the production went above and beyond by constructing an intricate Sweethaven set, which significantly increased both the cost and complexity of the project. Furthermore, they built a recording studio, editing facilities, and various other structures, including living quarters, which further contributed to the overall scope of the production and gave it an unusually large budget of over $20 million. It did, however, bring in $60 million worldwide, and was popular with children. In the following years, the film has been viewed favorably alongside other comic book movies, being seen as more "artistic" than the norm, and director Paul Thomas Anderson is a big fan of the movie, even including a musical number - "He Needs Me" by Duvall - in his film, Punch Drunk Love.

Most recently, a site near Popeye World has been reserved for filming Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, doubling up for ancient Rome. Collider's Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub is currently in Malta attending the first Annual Mediterrane Film Festival and was able to nab exclusive imagery of the elaborate sets being constructed for Scott's historical epic, as well as these shots of Popeye Village, where festival guests were generously taken as part of their visit to the island. The village also serves as a fond legacy of when film sets were done more practically, rather than an over-reliance on CGI, and issues like the weather were obstacles that had to be overcome. That level of authenticity is sadly missed from film in recent years, and locations like Popeye Village should be treasured for these reasons.

The Maltese Film Legacy

With its picturesque beaches, coastal beauty, and rocky surroundings, Malta has been a popular destination for filming for decades now. Gladiator was famously filmed in part on the Maltese coast, and indeed, it was in Valletta, the Maltese capital, that Oliver Reed passed away while shooting the film.

Classic films shot in Malta also include Midnight Express, doubling up for Turkey, and The Spy Who Loved Me from 1977 which featured an iconic car chase through the streets of Valletta. More recently, Wolfgang Petersen's Troy, the epic historical film, starring Brad Pitt, used various locations in Malta to depict ancient Greece and the Trojan War. Pitt returned to Malta to film portions of World War Z, while Steven Spielberg included scenes shot on the island in Munich, the historical drama about the aftermath of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre.

And while not a film, Game of Thrones — whose most famous filming locations were Belfast, Iceland, and Dubrovnik in Croatia — actually utilized Malta for several episodes in locations like Mdina, which doubled for King's Landing, in the first season.

