CBS is less than a month away from the debut of its new sitcom, Poppa's House, and the network already has some exciting news for the show's future - especially if you're a fan of New Girl. Deadline reports that Damon Wayans Jr. is set to get a visit from the man who would take his spot in the loft after the pilot and later become his roommate once more, Lamorne Morris, in an episode expected to air this February. The latter will guest star as Todd, an old film school buddy of Wayans Jr. who pops back into his life and tries to rope him back into the magical world of filmmaking. It'll mark the pair's first appearance together since the beloved Emmy-nominated Fox sitcom's seven-season run from 2011 through 2018.

To this day, Morris is still arguably best known for his role as the prank-loving former basketball player turned cop Winston, who moved back in with Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) after his career in the Latvian Basketball League came to a humiliating end. He came back to the loft after Wayans Jr's Coach left to be with his girlfriend, though the two would eventually share the screen after Coach's relationship ended, and he reunited with his old roommates. In reality, Coach was meant to stick around longer from the get-go, but Wayans Jr. had contractual obligations to fulfill with his own show, Happy Endings after it was unexpectedly renewed. It all worked out in the end in a sense, as it opened the door for Morris to become a fan-favorite, and now Wayans Jr. will once again open the door for his old co-star.

New Girl isn't the only prominent role Morris has to his name though. As of this year, he's now an Emmy winner, scoring the hardware for his supporting role in Season 5 of Fargo. He also recently appeared in Jason Reitman's highly acclaimed Saturday Night as Garrett Morris, the first black cast member to ever appear on Saturday Night Live. Next on the docket, however, is the iconic role of The Daily Bugle editor Robbie Robertson in Prime Video's much-anticipated Spider-Noir series starring Nicolas Cage.

'Poppa's House' Also Has an 'In Living Color' Reunion Lined Up

If one reunion wasn't enough for one episode, why not two? Poppa's House co-stars Wayans Jr. with his father, Damon Wayans, who will welcome one of his old In Living Color pals to the show at the same time as Morris. Tommy Davidson, who also starred in Black Dynamite, Strictly Business, The Proud Family, and A Black Lady Sketch Show, among other things, will step in to play Poppa's work acquaintance Jarnold, whom he rides the elevator with every single day. Though they know little about each other, they share a close kinship when they ride together and enjoy teasing their fellow office workers. The episode will presumably follow Poppa and Damon in separate storylines revolving around their respective guest stars, setting up some fun nods to their past roles.

Poppa's House follows the titular Poppa, a legendary talk radio host living a happily divorced life who finds his ways challenged by his new female co-host and his adult son Damon. He's still trying to parent Damon, who's trying his best to fulfill his creative desires while still being a good father and husband himself. Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star in the show, which is executive-produced by the father-son duo alongside Dean Lorey.

Poppa's House premieres on October 21 on CBS, though viewers will have to stick around for a while before the New Girl and In Living Color reunion happens in February. Stay tuned here at Collider for updates on all the newest shows coming to the network.