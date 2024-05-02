The Big Picture Damon Wayans & son will bring laughs to CBS in Poppa's House, a comedy series debuting after The Neighborhood this fall.

Father-son duo navigate clashes in perspectives in Poppa's House, adding physical comedy to the mix for CBS viewers.

Damon Wayans Jr. returns to CBS in Poppa's House, joining a lineup of new comedies on Monday nights this fall.

The Wayans are keeping it in the family in Poppa's House, a new comedy series coming to CBS this fall. Damon Wayans plays Poppa in the sitcom, while his son, Damon Wayans Jr., plays Damon, a fictional character. The comedy series will see the father-son duo entertain with their comedic chops when the show debuts on Mondays after The Neighborhood come fall. The series' official logline (below) teases an atypical situation when father and son's worldviews collide.

Poppa's House, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

CBS released a teaser trailer that tees up the hilarious dynamic of father and son. The multi-camera series sees the return of the laugh track sitcom subgenre that CBS plans to use for George and Mandy's First Marriage, a Young Sheldon spinoff. "At CBS, is it just me, or does it feel like one big family?" asks Damon, to which Poppa replies, "That's definitely on brand for us." "Yeah, Daddy," Damon replies, injecting some physical comedy into it. "Don't call me daddy," Poppa awkwardly says. "Father," Damon corrects himself.

Poppa's House also stars Essence Atkins as Ivy and Tetona Jackson as Nina. The Wayans and Dean Lorey serve as executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script by Kevin Hench and Wayans. Damon Wayans is known for numerous sitcoms he's created and starred in since the 1980s. His most popular TV shows include My Wife and Kids and Lethal Weapon. Wayans Jr is known for his recurring comedic work in sitcoms like Happy Endings and New Girl. Poppa's House marks his return to CBS after Happy Together, which he starred in, was canceled.

CBS Adds More Comedies To Its Schedule

Poppa's House joins CBS' robust roster of comedies. Mondays will be The Neighborhood and Poppa's House night back-to-back before NCIS Season 22 returns to lead in NCIS: Origins, a new spinoff from the NCIS universe. Comedy night resumes on Thursday when the new Georgie and Mandy series premieres, airing at 8 PM, followed by Ghosts at 8:30 PM. Kathy Bates' new legal dramedy series, Matlock, joins the schedule, and the night ends with Elsbeth, another dramedy led by Carrie Preston, which has been renewed for Season 2.

Watch Poppa's House on Mondays on CBS when it premieres this fall.