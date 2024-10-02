It's been almost a full year since Tessa Thompson made her most recent Marvel appearance, showing up in a small capacity in 2023's The Marvels, and now one of her upcoming projects is expanding its ensemble. A new report from Deadline reveals that Poppy Liu and Chris Bauer have secured roles in His & Hers, the Netflix Original Series led by Thompson. Jon Bernthal and Pablo Schreiber have also been tapped for roles in the show, which will take place in the heat of Atlanta and follow Anna (Thompson), a journalist who lives in isolation and is slowly fading away from her friends and family. However, when she learns about a murder that took place in her hometown, she snaps back to her former self and jumps on the case. Detective Jack Harper (Bernthal) is skeptical of her investment in the crime.

His & Hers is based on the novel by Alice Feeney, and William Oldroyd, Dee Johnson, and Bill Dubuque have been tapped to adapt it to the small screen. Oldroyd will also direct the limited series, which will consist of six episodes. Oldroyd is best known for his work on the 2016 film, Lady Macbeth, which stars Florence Pugh and Shögun breakout Cosmo Jarvis. He also directed Eileen, the 2023 R-rated horror film starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway which is currently streaming on Hulu. In addition to developing His & Hers, Oldroyd is also working on two upcoming projects, State of Wonder and The Jealousy Man, but little is known about either project at this time.

What Else Have the ‘His & Hers’ Stars Been Up To?

Close

Bauer may be best known for his role in The Wire, but he also plays Wild Bill Hancock in the wrestling drama Heels, which recently began streaming on Netflix. He also plays Sgt. Tom Cole in Law & Order: SVU, and is known for his role as Deke Slayton in the first season of For All Mankind. Liu is best known for her role in the HBO Original Series, Hacks, and she also starred alongside Tiffany Haddish and Sam Richardson in the Apple TV+ series, The Afterparty. Liu has also been tapped for a role in No Good Deed, the upcoming Netflix series starring Ray Romano and Linda Cardellini which will be released on December 12.

His & Hers will begin production this fall but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and watch Bauer in For All Mankind, now streaming on Apple TV+.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+