Ironically, some of the TV shows from the 1970s that have aged poorly were also the most popular ones of their decade. Times have changed and what’s considered acceptable and not, funny stereotyping and offensive, has been completely altered. Some might still look back on these shows fondly, and indeed they were fantastic and arguably still remain as such. But the truth of the matter is that they would never get made today.

Interestingly, some shows that people think have aged poorly have ended up being remade in some fashion, suggesting there’s still room for them in viewer acceptance, albeit with modern-day tweaks. But others would never see the light of day again unless they were completely altered.

10 'Three’s Company' (1977-1984)

There’s no denying that Three’s Company is one of the best sitcoms of the ‘70s and ‘80s, and one of the most underrated sitcoms of the ‘70s, carving its place in television history. But the very premise of the show is one that would never work as a new show today. It begins when Jack Tripper (John Ritter) is looking for a place to live and finds an open room in a shared apartment with two women, Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt) and Chrissy Snow (Suzanne Somers). There’s just one problem: the landlord Stanley Roper (Norman Fell), does not look fondly on unmarried men and women living together. To get around this, Jack pretends that he’s gay.

The series centers around the antics of the trio, who become good friends. But it’s also about how they constantly keep up the ruse to prevent Jack’s eviction, especially when he’s a ladies’ man who always has women over. With plenty of jokes at Jack’s expense due to his purported sexuality and the stereotypical portrayal of an effeminate gay man, along with Chrissy's depiction as a stereotypical "dumb blonde," Three’s Company might be considered inappropriate today. Even so, it’s still arguably one of the funniest sitcoms ever to grace the small screen with one of the best casts.